Customers Accuse Online Poultry Business, Famous Farms Of Being A Scam

Some presumed victims had dropped comments on the Instagram page of the company calling them a scam and hurling abuses at them.

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 20, 2021

A Nigerian lady simply identified as Lara has alleged that a popular online poultry business, Famous Farms defrauded her. 

According to Lara, she made a purchase online some weeks ago and after successful payment for the goods and delivery fee, she was unable to view the page.

She stated that she had thought the Instagram account was disabled on the platform only to discover this was not so after she requested a friend to send a message pretending to make an order.

Lara noted that the reaction from the page's handler after her friend queried why she was yet to get her delivery made her conclude that the company was not honest nor transparent. 

She said, ”I decided to buy something for those at home and ordered a bag of rice online. These people claim they have a farm and are based in Ogun State and I was like, Ogun State is closer to Lagos, it is better I buy a bag of rice from there than to buy here and send it home. 

”I ordered online and paid the delivery fee. Till now, the bag of rice has yet to get to my house, they also blocked me, I was even thinking Instagram deactivated their account because I couldn't view their page again, I told my colleague to check the page, she can view it and even message them. I said she should send a message like she wants to order and there was a response, they answered normally like what does she want? 

"Where does she want it to go to? She said Lagos, the person was even telling her they have a delivery to Lagos the following day that she can get her delivery.

”After a while, she asked them what's the assurance that they're legit, they said they are, that they don't even waste time on delivery. She now told them that a friend of hers ordered and is yet to get the delivery, they responded with ‘okay’ and she was like ‘just okay; that was how they also blocked her. 

”It is obvious that they're a fraud, they're not real, it's just so sad that I wanted to send rice home for Christmas but they've disappointed me, I really don't know what to do.”

Some presumed victims had dropped comments on the Instagram page of the company calling them a scam and hurling abuses at them. 

One user, austinobayomi wrote, “Scammer, you will die soon."

Another Instagram user, babyluxe.ng said, “Lori Iro. scammer!”.

The company's profile reads on its Instagram page, "We provide poultry and other products at the highest level of specifications and quality standards in Nigeria; payment validates orders.”

Meanwhile, when SaharaReporters contacted the company, a woman who answered the phone said she would call back without making further comments. She had not done so as of the time of filing this report. 

Subsequent calls to the line were not answered. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Yahaya Bello Is The North Central Governor Who Made N60billion Cash Withdrawal From State Coffers–EFCC Sources
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal EXCLUSIVE: Despite Promises To Reduce Wastefulness, Junketing Buhari Takes Three Presidential Jets To Turkey Amid Cash Crunch
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity EXPOSED: How UK-based Nigerian Pastor, Dapo Adegboyega, Defrauded Me Of N57 million – Ex-church Member
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Christianity Maybe IGP Ordered Probe Of My Ghost – Apostle Suleman Reacts To Sexual Allegation
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Scandal "Audio Proof" Released Against Me Was Doctored—Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How Newly Nominated EFCC Boss, Bawa, Was Detained For Alleged Multi-billion Naira Fraud In 2019
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Yahaya Bello Is The North Central Governor Who Made N60billion Cash Withdrawal From State Coffers–EFCC Sources
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion How We Roll In Nigeria By Owei Lakemfa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News How Nigerian Witch Doctor Scammed Me After Seeing I Was Desperate For Successful Career — American Woman
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Plateau State University Lecturers Embark On Indefinite Strike
0 Comments
58 Minutes Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari Not Pregnant, Down With Ailment Suspected To Be Cancer
0 Comments
37 Minutes Ago
Military Nigerian Army Charges Female Soldier In Marriage Proposal Viral Video With 7 Counts Of Misconduct, Denies Her Access To Sanitary Materials, Others
0 Comments
27 Minutes Ago
Terrorism Nigerian Military Raids Bandit Kingpin, Turji’s Hideout, Kills Scores Of Bandits In Zamfara, Sokoto Forests
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Lecturer Shot As Robbers Invade Top Nigerian Polytechnic In Oyo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News IPOB Vows To Resist Relaunch Of South-East Security Network, Ebuebagu, Threatens Showdown
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Christianity Pope Francis Appoints Nigerian Archbishop As Vatican’s Permanent Observer At United Nations
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Yusuf Buhari: The 'Taliban' Of Daura! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal EXCLUSIVE: Despite Promises To Reduce Wastefulness, Junketing Buhari Takes Three Presidential Jets To Turkey Amid Cash Crunch
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad