Customers Accuse Online Poultry Business, Famous Farms Of Being A Scam

A Nigerian lady simply identified as Lara has alleged that a popular online poultry business, Famous Farms defrauded her.

According to Lara, she made a purchase online some weeks ago and after successful payment for the goods and delivery fee, she was unable to view the page.

She stated that she had thought the Instagram account was disabled on the platform only to discover this was not so after she requested a friend to send a message pretending to make an order.

Lara noted that the reaction from the page's handler after her friend queried why she was yet to get her delivery made her conclude that the company was not honest nor transparent.

She said, ”I decided to buy something for those at home and ordered a bag of rice online. These people claim they have a farm and are based in Ogun State and I was like, Ogun State is closer to Lagos, it is better I buy a bag of rice from there than to buy here and send it home.

”I ordered online and paid the delivery fee. Till now, the bag of rice has yet to get to my house, they also blocked me, I was even thinking Instagram deactivated their account because I couldn't view their page again, I told my colleague to check the page, she can view it and even message them. I said she should send a message like she wants to order and there was a response, they answered normally like what does she want?

"Where does she want it to go to? She said Lagos, the person was even telling her they have a delivery to Lagos the following day that she can get her delivery.

”After a while, she asked them what's the assurance that they're legit, they said they are, that they don't even waste time on delivery. She now told them that a friend of hers ordered and is yet to get the delivery, they responded with ‘okay’ and she was like ‘just okay; that was how they also blocked her.

”It is obvious that they're a fraud, they're not real, it's just so sad that I wanted to send rice home for Christmas but they've disappointed me, I really don't know what to do.”

Some presumed victims had dropped comments on the Instagram page of the company calling them a scam and hurling abuses at them.

One user, austinobayomi wrote, “Scammer, you will die soon."

Another Instagram user, babyluxe.ng said, “Lori Iro. scammer!”.

The company's profile reads on its Instagram page, "We provide poultry and other products at the highest level of specifications and quality standards in Nigeria; payment validates orders.”

Meanwhile, when SaharaReporters contacted the company, a woman who answered the phone said she would call back without making further comments. She had not done so as of the time of filing this report.

Subsequent calls to the line were not answered.