How I Killed Mother Of Ex-Edo Governor, Lucky Igbinedion – Maid

Mrs Igbinedion was murdered on December 1, 2021, by her home help (Okoro), who subsequently fled the scene.

by saharareporters, new york Dec 21, 2021

Dominion Okoro, the main suspect in the murder of Mrs Maria Igbinedion, mother of a former Edo State governor, Lucky Igbinedion, has narrated how she killed the politician’s 85-year-old mother.

 

Mrs Igbinedion was murdered on December 1, 2021, by her home help (Okoro), who subsequently fled the scene.

The 25-year-old suspect was paraded by the state police command on Tuesday along with 427 others arrested for various other crimes.

 

According to the state police commissioner, Phillip Ogbadu, the suspects were arrested in the fourth quarter of 2021, during which 32 guns, 420 lives ammunition and 18 vehicles were recovered.

 

Okoro told journalists she worked as a maid for the deceased for a period of one year and three months.

 

She said, “We used to massage her body. So on December 1, at about 11 pm that day after massaging her body, I prepared the bed for her to sleep.

 

“After that, I decided to steal her money from the drawer but she saw me and shouted, so I hit her on the head with a stool and she died. When I counted the money, it was N100,000 and jewellery and I ran to Calabar where I was arrested.

 

“One Gloria who used to work with the woman asked me to do that. Madam used to send her to deposit money in the bank and also withdraw for her. She told me to kill the woman so that she will give me part of her money to take care of my baby who is sick.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Civil Society Groups Knock President Buhari's Decision On Electoral Bill, Make Recommendations To National Assembly
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Court Declares Nigerian Actress, Ronke Odusanya's Baby Daddy Wanted
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics There Is Nothing Like Repentant Terrorists, El-Rufai Insists Bandits Must Be Killed
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari Asks Staff To Proceed On Indefinite Leave Amid Her Battle With Ailment Suspected To Be Cancer
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Sports Only One Nigerian Referee Selected As African Football Body, CAF Names 63 Officials For Nations’ Cup Tournament
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari's Rejection Of Electoral Bill, A Betrayal Of His Constitutional Oath – SERAP
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Civil Society Groups Knock President Buhari's Decision On Electoral Bill, Make Recommendations To National Assembly
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Killer Of Ex-Justice Minister, Bola Ige Was Part Of A Big Conspiracy Network – Former Minister, Agunloye
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Court Declares Nigerian Actress, Ronke Odusanya's Baby Daddy Wanted
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Court Stops Transport Minister, Amaechi, Others From Appointing International Cargo Tracking System Operators
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics There Is Nothing Like Repentant Terrorists, El-Rufai Insists Bandits Must Be Killed
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari Asks Staff To Proceed On Indefinite Leave Amid Her Battle With Ailment Suspected To Be Cancer
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News UK Court Orders Dubai Ruler To Pay Ex-Wife Record £500Million In Divorce Settlement
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Sports Only One Nigerian Referee Selected As African Football Body, CAF Names 63 Officials For Nations’ Cup Tournament
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari's Rejection Of Electoral Bill, A Betrayal Of His Constitutional Oath – SERAP
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal Leaked Audio From Anti-graft Agency EFCC Operative Exposes How Attorney-General, Malami Ordered Unfreezing Of ‘Big Cases’ Bank Accounts
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Denounces Cannibalism, Says Alleged Cannibals Arrested In South-East Not Members Of Pro-Biafra Group
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights #NorthIsBleeding: TakeItBack Movement Demands Release Of 8 Protesters Arrested In Kaduna, Tells Police To Face Bandits, Others
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad