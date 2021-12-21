How I Killed Mother Of Ex-Edo Governor, Lucky Igbinedion – Maid

Dominion Okoro, the main suspect in the murder of Mrs Maria Igbinedion, mother of a former Edo State governor, Lucky Igbinedion, has narrated how she killed the politician’s 85-year-old mother.

Mrs Igbinedion was murdered on December 1, 2021, by her home help (Okoro), who subsequently fled the scene.

The 25-year-old suspect was paraded by the state police command on Tuesday along with 427 others arrested for various other crimes.

According to the state police commissioner, Phillip Ogbadu, the suspects were arrested in the fourth quarter of 2021, during which 32 guns, 420 lives ammunition and 18 vehicles were recovered.

Okoro told journalists she worked as a maid for the deceased for a period of one year and three months.

She said, “We used to massage her body. So on December 1, at about 11 pm that day after massaging her body, I prepared the bed for her to sleep.

“After that, I decided to steal her money from the drawer but she saw me and shouted, so I hit her on the head with a stool and she died. When I counted the money, it was N100,000 and jewellery and I ran to Calabar where I was arrested.

“One Gloria who used to work with the woman asked me to do that. Madam used to send her to deposit money in the bank and also withdraw for her. She told me to kill the woman so that she will give me part of her money to take care of my baby who is sick.”