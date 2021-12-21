IPOB Members Organise Protest In Israel For Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

IPOB members in Israel are organising that the protest will commence from All Saints Anglican Church, Tel Aviv by 8:30 am on Monday, 27th December, 2021.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 21, 2021

Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Israel are planning to stage a protest to the Israeli seat of power (Knesset) in Jerusalem to demand the unconditional release of their detained leader in Nigeria, Nnamdi Kanu.

SaharaReporters learnt that IPOB members in Israel are organising that the protest will commence from All Saints Anglican Church, Tel Aviv by 8:30 am on Monday, 27th December, 2021.

This was contained in an e-flier signed by the Coordinator, Obiora Ibezim and Secretary Sunday Nwankwo as seen by SaharaReporters on Tuesday.

The poster partly read, "The Indigenous People of Biafra Israel is organising a massive protest to the Israeli seat of power (Knesset) in Jerusalem to demand the unconditional release of her leader who was kidnapped in Kenya and extra ordinarily renditioned to Nigeria and other Biafrans illegally detained in Nigeria."

Kanu was brought to Nigeria from Kenya with the collaborative efforts of the Kenyan authorities and the Nigerian government in controversial circumstances in June 2021.

He is facing allegations of treason levelled against him by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government and has appeared a couple of times before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

His next court case is slated for January 18, even as his two prominent legal representatives, Ifeanyi Ejiofor and Aloy Ejimakor have protested his continued detention at the facility of the Department of State Services (DSS) which has denied him his fundamental human rights.

SaharaReporters, New York

