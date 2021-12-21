Nigerian Cleric, Guru Maharaj Ji Reacts To Bisi Akande’s Book Causing Ripples Among Yoruba Leaders

Guru Maharaj ji advised Adebanjo and other Yoruba leaders to sheath their swords and extend love to one another.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 21, 2021

The founder of the One Love Family, Sat Guru Maharaj Ji, has asked Yoruba leaders to sheathe their swords over the recent book released by former interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande.

Akande in his 559-page autobiography titled ‘My Participations’, launched in Lagos on December 9, 2021, had claimed that the leader of pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo pestered Bola Tinubu to build him a house in Lekki, where he now resides.

He claimed on Page 415 that the 93-year-old Afenifere leader pestered Tinubu to build him (Adebanjo) the house in Lekki.

“One day, Sir Olaniwun (Ajayi) was launching a book at Muson Centre, Lagos. After the book presentation, Tinubu said I should not go and that he would like to see me. We met in a small room where he also invited Sir Olaniwun Ajayi. ‘Papa, you can see that this document is old, Tinubu said as he handed over a big envelope to Ajayi. This is your C of O (Certificate of Occupancy).

“Tinubu told me later that after he presented Adebanjo’s C of O to him, Adebanjo was always pestering Tinubu until he helped built a house on the plot. The street was also named in honour of Adebanjo and he is living in that house now at Lekki Phase One,” Akande wrote.

Akande, in the book, also attacked former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo; a former Minister of External Affairs, Chief Tom Ikimi; and other elder statesmen who were critical of the regime of the President Muhammadu Buhari.

Reacting while briefing newsmen on Monday, Guru Maharaj ji advised Adebanjo and other Yoruba leaders to sheath their swords and extend love to one another.

“Even if Baba Akande said that Tinubu built his (Adebanjo’s) house, he (Adebanjo) should have said yes, in the name of peace. We cannot stand the stench anymore, to err is human, we don’t want any dividing tongue,” he said.

Speaking further, the spiritual leader decried the high level of insecurity in the country, calling for the strengthening of the nation’s policing system.

 

