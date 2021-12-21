Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari Asks Staff To Proceed On Indefinite Leave Amid Her Battle With Ailment Suspected To Be Cancer

The statement signed by Dr. Mohammed Kamal, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Office of the First Lady on Health and Development Partners stated that official engagements and work will continue virtually.

by saharareporters, new york Dec 21, 2021

Nigeria's First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has ordered all her staff to proceed on leave until further notice.

Mrs Buhari disclosed this in a statement posted on her verified Instagram handle (@aishambuhari) on Monday.

Aisha Buhari

“This serves to inform all staff that the office of the First lady will be closed for the upcoming festive period of Christmas and New Year,” the statement read.

“To this end, all staff are requested to proceed on leave, until further notice. Please note that official engagements and work can also continue virtually as it was done previously.

“Her Excellency appreciates and thanks all staff for their commitment and hard work and wishes all a happy festive period ahead.”

See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari Not Pregnant, Down With Ailment Suspected To Be Cancer 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

This comes about 24 hours after SaharaReporters exclusively reported that Mrs Buhari wasn’t expecting a baby but treating an undisclosed disease suspected to be cancer.

Pictures showing her and President Muhammadu Buhari arriving in the country from Turkey on Sunday had fuelled pregnancy rumour, with many Nigerians wondering if the First Lady is expecting a baby.

In one of the pictures, the First Lady was seen in a yellow lace kaftan and a black shawl draped over what appeared like a baby bump which she tenderly placed her right hand on.

Another picture showed the couple on the plane’s stairs, with Mrs Buhari having what looked like a baby bump as she gently stepped down the flight of stairs.

However, a presidential source told SaharaReporters that Aisha isn’t expecting a baby but down with an ailment.

He added that drugs being taken by the First Lady caused her to gain weight and also affected her shape.

“She’s not pregnant. She’s treating an undisclosed disease which is believed to be cancer. The drugs she’s taking had caused her to gain weight,” the source had said.

saharareporters, new york

