Over 20 Farmers Killed, 5,000 Displaced In Nasarawa Clashes

No fewer than 20 people have been reportedly killed and 27 injured in a feud between farmers and herders in Lafia, Obi and Awe local government areas of Nasarawa State.

It was learnt that the killing which is a renewed hostility between the farmers and herders in area, had the first attack on Friday morning and continued up till Sunday night.

According to Daily Trust, a source said at least 5,000 farmers across 12 communities have been displaced as a result of the attacks in the three local government areas.

Some of those who sustained injuries were said to be currently receiving treatment at hospitals in the Obi, Lafia and Awe local government areas.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Nasarawa State Command, ASP Ramhan Nansel, affirmed that a complaint was made on Friday.

He however put the figure of the deceased at eight persons.

The Nasarawa State President of Tiv Development Association (TID), Mr Peter Ahemba, who spoke on the development, said that over 20 corpses of his kinsmen were recovered across the 12 affected communities in the three local government areas of the state.

These included Chabo, Daar, Tse-Udugh, Ayaakeke, Kyor-Chiha, Usual, Hagher, Joor, Angwan, Ayaba, Tyungu and Ugba.

“Over 5,000 persons have been displaced and are taking refuge in Obi and Agwatashi towns while some of them have relocated to their relatives in Lafia Local Government Area of the state.

“Many are still missing in the bush and we don’t know whether they are alive or dead, Tiv people did not do anything that would warrant this attack,” he noted.

He called on both the state and the federal governments to deploy security operatives to the affected areas to restore law and order.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Sule on Monday disclosed that his administration had launched a manhunt of the killers of Fulani herder and Tiv farmers in the state at the weekend.

He said that his administration would protect the life and property of citizens in the state. Asserted that the community leaders should avoid making spurious claims to give wrong impression within and outside the state.

“There was needless loss of lives of our citizens. Such act of violence is most unfortunate, condemnable, and unacceptable and will not be condoned by this administration.

“I am admonishing you all to live in peace with one another and to shun mischief makers looking for opportunities to cause mayhem.

“Relief materials will be sent to displaced persons and government will work with all stakeholders to ensure that they return to their communities and businesses as soon as possible,” he added.