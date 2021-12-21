We Need N305billion To Conduct 2023 General Elections – Nigeria’s Electoral Body, INEC

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 21, 2021

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof Mahmood Yakubu says the commission will require N305 billion to conduct the 2023 general elections.

He disclosed this during a meeting with the Senate Committee on Appropriation at the National Assembly on Monday.

The INEC boss also noted that the amount would enable the commission to prepare for the election and purchase all the election materials needed and also cover several bye-elections across the country.

He, however, stated that the commission had already received N100billion out of the required amount for the elections.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation Senator Jibrin Barau, disclosed that the 2022 budget would be laid, debated, and passed on Tuesday, December 21.

There is also no word on whether President Buhari has written and forwarded a letter to the National Assembly on his decision to give or withdraw his assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

The 30-day deadline stipulated by the constitution for the President to respond to the bill expired on Sunday, December 19.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly is scheduled to commence its Christmas and New Year holidays from Tuesday, December 21.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

