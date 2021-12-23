Another Bank, Titan Trust Takes Over Union Bank

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 23, 2021

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc has been acquired by the Titan Trust Bank Limited (TTB), one of the fastest-growing financial service providers in Nigeria.

It was learnt that the new development is based on an agreement by Union Global Partners Limited, Atlas Mara Limited and other majority shareholders to divest 88.39 per cent shareholding in Union Bank to Titan Trust Bank.

According to Vanguard, the board of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc in a notification to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the Securities Exchange Commission on Thursday, explained that the agreement, which is  subject to regulatory approvals and other financial conditions, would upon completion transfer 89.39 percent of Union Bank’s issued share capital to Titan Trust Bank.

The Chairman, Union Bank, Mrs. Beatrice Hamza Bassey, while speaking on the development said, “On behalf of the Board, we congratulate all the parties involved in reaching this phase of the transaction and the Board looks forward to supporting the next steps to ensure a seamless completion of the process following regulatory approvals.

“We  are  grateful  to  our  current  investors  whose  significant  and  consequential investments over the past nine years facilitated the transformation of Union Bank, one of Nigeria’s oldest and storied institutions. Today, the bank is well-positioned with an innovative product offering, a growing customer base of over six million and consistent year-on-year profitability.

“This is a solid foundation for our incoming investors to build on as we move into a new era for the bank.”

However, the chairman, of Titan Trust Bank, Mr. Tunde Lemo, stated that “The Board of Titan Trust Bank and our key stakeholders are delighted as this transaction marks a key step for Titan Trust in its strategic growth journey and propels the institution to the next level in the Nigerian banking sector.

“The deal represents a unique opportunity to combine Union Bank’s longstanding and leading banking franchise with TTB’s innovation-led model which promises to enhance the product and service offering for our combined valued customers.” He said.

According to the report, Chief Executive Officer, Union Bank, Mr. Emeka Okonkwo said “This transaction marks a significant milestone in the journey of our 104-year old Bank.

"Whilst thanking our current investors for their unwavering commitment to the Bank over the years, we welcome our new core investor, TTB. We recognize the strategic fit between the two institutions and expect that this deal will deliver the best outcome for our employees, customers and stakeholders. We look forward to collectively writing the next exciting chapter for Union Bank," he noted.

Chief Executive Officer, Titan Trust Bank, Mr. Mudassir Amray said: “After completing over two years of operations with aggressive organic growth, we are excited to have an opportunity for a significant leap forward in market share. UBN’s widespread presence, state of the art technology platform, quality staff and strong brand loyalty fits well with our synchronized modular strategy. We look forward to delivering superior results for the benefit of our staff, customers, shareholders, and stakeholders.”

According to the statement, Rothschild & Cie acted as financial adviser and White & Case LLP and Banwo & Ighodalo acted as legal advisers respectively, to the selling shareholders of Union Bank, while Citigroup Global Markets Limited also acted as financial adviser, Pricewaterhouse Coopers as due diligence partner, Norton Rose Fulbright LLP, Drew Law Practise and G. Elias & Co. acted as legal advisers respectively to TTB.

