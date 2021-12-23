Electoral Body, INEC Builds New Office In Kogi State After SaharaReporters’ Story Of Abandoned Structure

INEC Onyedega office in Ibaji LGA was last used for the election of a former state governor, Ibrahim Idris, between 2003 and 2007.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 23, 2021

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has started erecting a new building at Onyedega, the Ibaji Local Government Area headquarters in Kogi State.

This is coming after SaharaReporters in January 2021 reported that INEC abandoned voters’ cards and other sensitive materials in its dilapidated office in Onyedega.

INEC office abandoned and overgrown with weeds at Ibaji LGA, Kogi State

A source in the area on Wednesday confirmed that INEC had returned to the site and was rebuilding the structure.

“We can confirm that INEC has started a new building at the local government headquarters in Ibaji,” the source, who is resident in the area, said.

SaharaReporters had reported that the INEC's office in Onyedega, the headquarters of the Ibaji LGA was abandoned and overgrown with weeds due to a flood incident.

SaharaReporters had learnt that the INEC Onyedega office in Ibaji LGA was last used for the election of a former state governor, Ibrahim Idris, between 2003 and 2007.

Residents had told SaharaReporters during a visit to the creaky, bushy INEC structure that instead of the commission to rebuild the office after the flood, the authorities abandoned it and opted for a rented private building in a neighbouring area – a situation which made the people smell a rat. See Also Elections INEC Abandons Kogi LGA Office As Election Materials, Voter Cards Rot Away 0 Comments 11 Months Ago

SaharaReporters had observed that election materials and people's old voter cards were abandoned inside the building and were already rotting away during the visit.

A resident, Johnson Ajogwu, had said although the voter cards and election materials might be out of use, it was wrong for INEC to abandon them in the structure and start using a private facility.

"The INEC office was flooded around 2011 and 2012, and that was it. The commission left the LGA headquarters and moved to a private apartment in a neighbouring area. They did not clear the building. They even abandoned election materials and people's voter cards in the structure," he had said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#NigeriaDecides 'Fifty-Eight Political Parties Did Not Endorse Wike As Their Sole Governorship Candidate'
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Elections Police Ban Use Of Covered Number Plates
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Suspended-By-APC Okorocha Attends AA Rally For Uche Nwosu
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
#NigeriaDecides AAC Disowns Its Benue Governorship Candidate Who Endorsed Ortom
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
LIVE: Gubernatorial And State Assembly Elections In Nigeria
#NigeriaDecides SaharaTV Live: Gubernatorial And State Assembly Elections In Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Again, APC Falls To PDP In Ajimobi's Polling Unit
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Tradition Yoruba Elders Move To Reconcile First-Class Monarch, Ooni, Estranged Wife Amid Divorce Scare
0 Comments
15 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Sultan Snubs Delegation Of APC Party Leaders Who Visited Sokoto For Condolence
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Begins Probe Of Leaked Audio Tape Indicting Attorney-General Malami As Having Influence On ‘Big Cases’
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: One Dead As Boko Haram Terrorists Fire Rockets Into Borno Airport Area Ahead Of Buhari’s Visit
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Regime Drags Nigeria Into Controversial Deal With Turkey In Exchange For Military Support
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Civic Group, RULAAC Petitions Nigerian Customs’ Comptroller-General Over Personnel’s Abuse Of Power, Illegal Seizure Of Cars In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Other Military Platforms To Tackle Insecurity Expected In Nigeria In Coming Weeks – Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Islam Bauchi Commissioner Taunts Islamic Police, Hisbah, Compares Miss Nigeria, Shatu With Buhari’s Daughter-in-law, Ganduje’s Daughter
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education How Ebonyi Government Abandoned, Mismanaged Multi-million Naira Teachers’ Quarters Projects – Report
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Business Another Bank, Titan Trust Takes Over Union Bank
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Irish Septuagenarian Linked To Alleged Bribery Of Nigerian Officials In P&ID Contract
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Zamfara Commissioner Resigns, To Join Uzodinma’s Government In Imo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad