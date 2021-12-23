Newly Launched Youth Group Seeks End To Xenophobic Attacks Against Nigerians In South Africa

The South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Thamsanqa Dennis Mseleku, has said the newly inaugurated South Africa-Nigeria Youth Dialogue will bring about greater understanding between the peoples of South Africa and Nigeria.

According to Mseleku, the Youth Dialogue would strengthen the capacity of South Africans and Nigerian youth organisations in peacebuilding, conflict prevention, and conflict resolution.

Xenophobic attacks in South Africa

Speaking against the backdrop of the incessant killing of Nigerians and the burning and looting of their businesses in South Africa, the diplomat said the aim of the youth dialogue would be achieved through the promotion of intercultural learning, civic education, tolerance, human rights education and democracy, and mutual respect for cultural, ethnic and religious diversity, Nigeriabroad reports.

He noted, “The South Africa-Nigeria Youth Dialogue was conceived to address common challenges faced by the youth of both countries, who will collaborate to seek solutions.

“In essence, it is a people-to-people mechanism to foster greater understanding between the people of both South Africa and Nigeria. The youth, in this regard, are seen as a catalyst for change in perceptions and it is their energies that we will channel to strengthen and deepen our relations.



“At a more practical level, the Youth Dialogue seeks to strengthen the capacity of both South African and Nigerian youth organisations in peacebuilding, conflict prevention, and conflict resolution through the promotion of intercultural learning, civic education, tolerance, human rights education and democracy, mutual respect for cultural, ethnic and religious diversity.”

He further argued that Nigerian immigrants are thriving in the country as he recalled names of Nigerian expatriates who have performed excellently in South Africa, in the arts, academia or business.