Two Die, Others Injured In Auto Crash Involving Seven Vehicles On Lagos-Abeokuta Road

An auto crash involving seven vehicles has killed two persons while several others sustained various degrees of injuries at Joju area along the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway in Ogun State.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, on Thursday, disclosed this.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr. Ahmed Umar, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, saying that 11 male adults were involved in the unfortunate accident, which occurred at about 12.50pm.

He said that a Mack truck, with registration number AAA 552 XY, coming from Abeokuta to Lagos, lost control due to brake failure and speeding and rammed into a vehicle which caused a pile-up of six vehicles.

Umar said that five persons came out unhurt, while two persons died, four sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident.

“The corpses of the victims have been taken to Ifo General Hospital, while the survivors are receiving treatment at State Hospital, Ota,” he said.

Umar blamed the accident on speeding and brake failure and urged motorists against speeding to avoid accidents.

He advised motorists to always ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before putting them on the highways.

The FRSC boss commiserated with the families of the crash victims and enjoined them to contact the FRSC command, Ota, for more information on the crash.