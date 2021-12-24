Blackout In Lagos Communities At Christmas Over Collapse Of 33KV Towers

The DisCo in a statement on its social media page said the areas affected by the incident were Akangba, Amuwo, Apapa, FESTAC, Orile and Yaba.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2021

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has enumerated areas within its network of operations affected by Friday’s collapse of five 33KV Towers at LASU/Isheri Road in the Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The electricity distribution company said the incident was caused by vandals whose activities resulted in a pipeline explosion and collapse of the towers across the Akangba/Ikeja West Lines.

It said others experiencing blackout are Ijesha, LUTH, Tejuosho and environs.

“We are working with our Transmission Company of Nigeria partners on a swift resolution and will keep you updated on the situation.

“Thank you for your understanding,” EKEDC said.

Tragedy was averted on Friday at Isale Odo, LASU Road, in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, following the containment of a pipeline explosion.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Acting Coordinator, South West Zonal Office of the National Emergency Management Agency, said the explosion was caused by the collapse of a 33KV line which occurred within the axis earlier in the day.

He said the damaged high tension line from Egbin Power Plant, Ikorodu, provides electricity to Ikeja West.

“The electricity cable collapse led to sparks and the sparks got to spilled petrol around the area which led to the pipeline gutting fire and a subsequent explosion.

“The pipeline corridor has been known to have spillage often due to activities of vandals,” Farinloye said.

SaharaReporters, New York

