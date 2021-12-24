BREAKING: Robbers Shoot Delta State Lawmaker, Izeze At Close Range, Terrorise Warri, Ughelli Communities

The member representing Ughelli South Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Reuben Izeze, narrowly escaped death following an attack by armed robbers on Thursday.

The robbers numbering about six, SaharaReporters gathered, shot the lawmaker at close range around 9:00 pm while he was visiting an old friend along Ekpan, in Warri.

SaharaReporters learnt that his aide, identified as Dorume Stephen, was locked in the boot of a car by the assailants, who took his mobile phones away.

Our correspondent gathered that Izeze, Chairman, House Committee on Lands, Survey and Urban Development, is currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed medical facility in Warri.



It was gathered that on Thursday night, armed robbers held the Warri axis of the state hostage, robbing from one area to another and shooting indiscriminately for hours.



An eyewitness told our correspondent that in the area where Izeze was shot, armed robbers carried out over six operations unchallenged.

The source lamented what he called "lack of security presence in Warri and Ughelli areas of the state".

The source said it shows "Governor Ifeanyi Okowa's government is doing nothing but only collecting security votes."

"Security-wise, before now there was no government presence yet a governor is collecting a huge amount of money every month as security vote.

"The lawmaker's aide, Dorume Stephen, was locked up in the boot and was about to be taken away when he was rescued by policemen. Okowa's government must take the issue of security seriously in these areas, especially in the Warri and Ughelli areas of the state. It is not just about collecting security votes alone," the source said.



It was gathered that as the news filtered into town, the Delta State House of Assembly Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori, immediately rushed to the hospital Izeze was being treated to ensure proper medical attention was being given to his colleague.

He got there around 11 pm on Thursday and left around 1 am on Friday.

When contacted, Izeze confirmed the story and thanked God for his life but couldn't speak further as he said he needed to have some rest.

Also, a Warri-based human rights activist, Israel Joe, narrowly escaped being killed on Thursday night in Warri when some armed men stormed a barbershop he had gone to have a haircut.



Narrating his ordeal, the activist said, "I just escaped being shot tonight, December 23, 2021. Armed robbers in Effurun, Warri and environs have been so emboldened. After I returned from Enugu this evening, I stopped by at the barbershop since home service might not be feasible tomorrow being Christmas Eve.

"I had a slight headache and had to branch off to the pharmacy at about 8:40 pm. The pharmacy shop not far from JJC before Jakpa junction also has a barbershop. As the pharmacist gave me the drugs, about three guys came out of a Toyota Camry 2.2 pencil light, which was parked behind my car.



"I took my drugs and moved out of the pharmacy, then we heard 'All of you, lie down'. Come on, lie down now'. I moved quickly and disappeared into the darkness where I watched helplessly from a distance.

"In less than two minutes, they robbed everyone in the barbershop but the pharmacist had already switched off the light which made it impossible for them to proceed to the pharmacy. The moment they drove off towards Jakpa Junction, I entered into my Lexus 350 car which they intended to rob and sped off. At about 8:55 pm, when I got to Effurun Roundabout, I got to the Police DPO, Ekpan division and told him my experience and the need to beef up security."

When contacted, the state police public relations officer, DSP Bright Edafe said he was not aware of the cases but promised to get back once he had the details of the incidents.