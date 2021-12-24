Christian Association Of Nigeria Faults Government's Reduction Of Religious Gatherings, Says No Social Distancing In Markets, Others

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the move by the Nigerian government to reduce religious gatherings by 50 percent.

On Thursday, the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 announced that indoor religious gatherings should be limited to 50 per cent with full compliance with public health measures.

CAN President

According to the PSC boss, the measure was necessary following records of reduced compliance to public health and social measures which had led to increased COVID-19 cases in the country.

The committee, however, added that it may be forced to introduce more restrictions should there be an increase in cases.

Reacting to the directive, CAN, in an interview with Punch, asked why such directives are always issued during Christian holidays.

Spokesman for the CAN President, Rev. Bayo Oladeji also noted that no one is enforcing such rule in other places visited by people.

He was quoted as saying, “Earlier in a statement we asked all Christians to observe the COVID-19 protocols. But it is very unfortunate that they always bare their fangs during Christmas. That is when they always remember the need to enforce COVID-19 protocols.

“Nobody is enforcing anything in the markets. If you go to the banks, you will see crowds. Even if you go to the airports, you will see crowds. There is no social distancing. I was at the international airport two weeks ago. People were standing. There is no social distancing.”