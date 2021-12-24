Fire Outbreak In Lagos Community As Pipeline Explodes

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2021

There was a pipeline explosion around midnight on Thursday at Isale-Odo, close to Egbeda in Lagos. 

The cause of the fire was linked to the activities of pipeline vandals. 

The fire reportedly affected some houses and other structures but official report said there was no casualty. 

The South-West Zonal public relations officer of the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA), Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, said the fire had been put out. 

He said there was no casualty. 

"Yes, there was a fire incident at Isale-Odo; it was a pipeline explosion. But it has been put out," he said. 

