Nigerian Man Tells Police Unidentified Woman Lured Him To Hotel, Raped And Stole From Him

A young man (identity withheld) has lodged a complaint at the Abacha Road Divisional Police headquarters, Port Harcourt, Rivers State after an unknown woman lured him to a hotel, raped him and robbed him of his property.

In a post shared by the Centre for Basic Rights Protection And Accountability Campaign, the young man who hails from Akwa Ibom alleged that the unknown woman used a substance on him to lure him away from the point where he was selling.

She reportedly took him to a hotel where she had carnal knowledge of him while he was still unconscious.

The young man said he only regained consciousness after the said lady abandoned him at the hotel and a room attendant woke him up from sleep upon expiration of the money the lady paid.

The post from the centre reads, “In an interview, with Centre for Basic Rights Protection And Accountability Campaign, the man who hails from Akwa Ibom said an unknown woman used a mysterious substance to lure him to a hotel in Port Harcourt, from where he was selling, sexually assaulted him, left him unconscious, stole his money and handsets.

“He said he was woken up by the room attendant of the hotel after expiration of the money the lady paid. Abacha Road Divisional Police headquarters, GRA phase 2, Port Harcourt where the matter was reported drove him back to his home when he regained consciousness.”