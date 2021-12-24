Ooni Of Ife Still In Love With Queen Naomi —Palace Speaks On Divorce Claims

The Palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has again reacted to Olori Naomi's statement that she was ending her marriage to the monarch.

The palace said they are probing a possible hack of Olori Naomi’s Instragam page, adding that Ooni had even packaged and had Christmas gifts delivered to Naomi before her statement on Thursday.



He said if the Ooni of Ife was not in love with Naomi, he would not have done that.

In an interview with Punch, Director of Media and Strategy, Ooni’s palace, Moses Olafare, said as of Wednesday evening, Ogunwusi and Naomi went to bed as husband and wife, before the Queen released a statement announcing the end of their marriage on Thursday, December 23.

Olafare also stated that separation in marriage cannot be done by just one person. He further claimed that as at Wednesday, Ooni of Ife was still packaging a special Christmas gift for Queen Naomi.

He said, “Separation is a two-way affair, it is not something that is announced by one party. The announcement of separation is subject to agreement by both parties.

“The palace is not aware of such separation because we all went to bed last night (Wednesday) the two being the king and queen.

“So, if by this morning, the queen went to social media to write that she is no longer in marriage with Ooni, we will look into it to see whether or not the Instagram page truly belongs to her, and to know the reason behind it.

“But as of today, this moment, the palace is not aware of the separation. Marriage is a private affair, no matter how prominent the personalities involved, it is a private affair.

“We will dig deeper and know what happened, but like I said, all of us just woke up to read about the separation on social media.

"Even by this time yesterday, (Wednesday) Kabiyesi was still packaging special gift for her.

“If you want to separate with someone, you cannot be packaging gift for her. I was aware that Kabiyesi was putting special Christmas gift together for her. If he is not in love with her, he cannot be doing that. In fact, the Christmas gift has been delivered to her already.”

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Ooni Of Ife's Wife Announces Divorce From Monarch In Instagram Post

Earlier on Thursday, the queen took to her Instagram handle to make the declaration, “I shall no longer be referred to as wife to the Ooni of Ife or as Queen of Ile-Ife” as she described herself as the Queen of the people and mother of her son.

Naomi further alleged the hypocrisy of the monarch, stating that Ooni's public perception is different from his true character.

Her post read, “I bless the Lord almighty for His faithfulness in the last 3 years of my marriage. In life’s journey, it isn’t how far. Still, how well, indeed though satan should buffet if trials should come, I have this blessed assurance controlling all situations and saying to me it is well with my soul. Certainly, it is well. I made my journey into the ancient throne of Ife with faith in my heart and love for the keeper of it.

“Few impressions I would love to correct. If anyone knows otherwise, they are free to come up with facts. Let it be known that this decision to move on did not come because his majesty is married to another queen. As many would love to assume, throughout our life as a couple, I was the only married wife to him. There were side attractions, but it was never an issue.

”I never approached him with any revelation of any sort, as many believed he contacted me first and made his proposal known several months later.

The marriage was not an arranged one, as many have misconstrued. I never knew the prophetess said to have introduced me to him. Instead, he introduced her to me after I agreed to marry him. I was only being polite out of respect for him.

“I have never been pregnant all my life before Tadenikawo; my son is my first ever pregnancy with medical reports to back it up. The girl who is said to be my daughter is my niece. I did my best to endure and make it work; many times, I smiled through the struggle, but I have finally realised I had just one assignment, my son, and when God is done, He is done.

“He chose Saul to be king, and when He was done, He told the prophet Samuel I have moved on. Religion was never an issue between us; please refer to my interview on News Central TV. Instead, His Majesty has a picture he would love the world to see and perceive him as and another one which is his true self.

“Today I announce the beginning of a new dawn and the close of a chapter. Today, I am a mother to God’s unique gift. I am no longer a slave to my thoughts of perfection. I, at this moment, announce that I shall no longer be referred to as wife to the Ooni of Ife or as Queen of Ile-Ife but as the Queen of the people and mother of my adorable Prince."

"He is God's way of saying I know about it all. In situations like this, there will be aggrieved persons. I, at this moment, appeal to all parties involved to allow the peace of God with the consciousness that there is a lovely little boy between us. I thank all of my prayer partners and loved ones. I remain committed to all of my projects, charity work and ministry. In this new season, I shall be focusing on God only," she added.