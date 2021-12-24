TikTok Overtakes Google As Most Popular Site In 2021

TikTok even beat out other well-known domains that outranked it in 2020, such as Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Netflix, data from web security company Cloudflare shows, New York Post reports.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2021

The video-driven social media app is the most popular site in 2021 — overtaking last year’s top favourite Google, according to a new tech report.

TikTok even beat out other well-known domains that outranked it in 2020, such as Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Netflix, data from web security company Cloudflare shows, New York Post reports. 

Cloudflare found that TikTok, which ranked seventh to No. 1 Google in 2020, got a little “help” from the pandemic, boosting the app to the top spot this year.

TikTok and Google flipflopped for the top spot throughout the year — including in October and November, when Google reigned supreme, according to Cloudflare.

But eventually TikTok took over — and outranked Google.com, which includes Maps, Translate, Photos, Flights, Books and News, on days like Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Overall in 2021, TikTok was closely followed by Google in second place and Facebook in third. Microsoft and Apple completed the top five spots. Ranked six was Amazon, followed by Netflix, (7) Youtube (8), Twitter (9) and WhatsApp in 10th.

Wildly popular among the younger generation, TikTok has inspired the launch of other platforms, like Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts and Triller. In September, the viral app said it hit 1 billion monthly active global users. 

However, like other social media platforms, the Chinese-owned Tiktok also come under the government’s microscope.

In October, a TikTok executive denied during a US congressional hearing that it has given information to the Chinese government and said that it has taken steps to safeguard US data.

Former President Donald Trump had sought to ban TikTok from US app stores, saying it collected data from American users that could be obtained by China’s government and posed a threat to US national security.

President Joe Biden later revoked Trump’s plan, but sought a broader review of various foreign-controlled apps.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Gunmen Kidnap Ekiti Traditional Chief On His Farm
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Court Orders Final Forfeiture Of 60 Buildings, Land Seized From Ex-Civil Defence Corps Deputy Commandant
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Kaduna Crisis: Nigeria's Labour Minister, Ngige Intervenes, Invites El-Rufai, Labour Leaders For Emergency Meeting Thursday
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Police REVEALED: How Inspector-General Of Police, DSS Planned Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest For Months—Military Sources
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Police REAVEALED: Identities Of Rogue Police Officers Who Extorted N22million Worth Of Bitcoin From Young Men At Gunpoint In Lagos
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tension At Abuja Court As Police Refuse To Bring Sowore, Others For Ruling on Bail Application
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Gunmen Kidnap Ekiti Traditional Chief On His Farm
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Christian Association Of Nigeria Faults Government's Reduction Of Religious Gatherings, Says No Social Distancing In Markets, Others
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Court Orders Final Forfeiture Of 60 Buildings, Land Seized From Ex-Civil Defence Corps Deputy Commandant
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Ooni Of Ife Still In Love With Queen Naomi —Palace Speaks On Divorce Claims
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Fire Outbreak In Lagos Community As Pipeline Explodes
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police REAVEALED: Identities Of Rogue Police Officers Who Extorted N22million Worth Of Bitcoin From Young Men At Gunpoint In Lagos
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Education How Ebonyi Government Abandoned, Mismanaged Multi-million Naira Teachers’ Quarters Projects – Report
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad