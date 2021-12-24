UPDATE: Nigeria's Emergency Management Agency, NEMA Identifies Cause Of Lagos Pipeline Explosion, Warns About Collapse Of High Tension Poles

Residents of Idimu/Igando axis of Alimosho local government area of Lagos state have been warned to observe safety precautions due to the collapse of high tension poles in the area.

According to situation reports by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the electricity grid collapse led to the pipeline explosion which had earlier been reported at Isale-Odo, close to Egbeda.





Meanwhile, power service agencies, especially Ikeja Electric and others are currently working on isolating the lines to avert danger.

The South-West Zonal public relations officer of NEMA, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, said the fire had been put out and that there was no casualty.

"Yes, there was a fire incident at Isale-Odo; it was a pipeline explosion. But it has been put out," he said.

A situation report from officials reads, "Residents of Igando, Idimu Axis are strongly advised to observe serious safety precautions due to the collapse of high tension poles that emanated from Eghin Hydropower station.

”The line came in from Ikorodu across Ikeja and other areas. Fire service has been mobilised to provide eagle in case of fire outbreak. Power Service agencies especially Ikeja Electric Distribution Company and others are trying to isolate the 330 Line for safety reasons.

“The pipeline fire explosion does not pose any threat to human and public lives. The site is Isale Odo, LASU Road, Egbeda 330 line from Egbin Power Plant, ikorodu. Supplies electricity to Ikeja West.

“The electric cable collapse led to electric sparks all over the area and the sparks got to the spilled content of PMS around the area which led to the pipeline gutting fire and subsequent explosion.

The pipeline corridor has been known to have spillage often due to activities of vandals.

“Pipeline fire was an isolation but as a result of electric poles that collapsed.

“Traffic has been diverted through Governor's Road to Ikotun while efforts are on by Ikeja Distribution Company to dismantle the poles and remove the cables crossing the highway.

”The pipeline is burning out gradually as trapped content after shutting supplies will have burn out completely for the fire to be out. No life was lost and no one sustained any injury."