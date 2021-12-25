AAC Urges Edo Government To Ease Suffering Of State's Residents, Improve Security

The African Action Congress, Edo State Chapter, has called on the state government to display more responsible leadership by improving the living standard of the people.

In a statement on Saturday by the Edo State chairman of the party, Comrade JC Hafiz Lawal, the AAC said the call was necessary following widespread hunger and poverty in the state.

The party said that the people of Edo can barely eat two square meals each day.

The party urged the government to set up a committee to look into price control of products and services in the state to ease the economic burden on the people.

The statement reads, “We want to seize this Christmas period to task the Edo State Government to engage the people. The government is saddled with the responsibility to make life very affordable.

“The people of Edo State can barely meet up to two square meals a day. The security situation is worrisome. Your government must make security challenges a thing of utmost necessity.

“The standard of living in the state is very poor. Edo is now one of the most expensive places to live in.

"I, therefore, urge you to set up a committee to look into price control of products and services in the state.

“Let all things be done to reduce the high cost of things in the market and let enabling environment be created for employment of our youths who are roaming the streets without jobs.

“I also want to demand the immediate rehabilitation of our health facilities to avoid the embarrassment that was meted out to our mothers, sisters and wives who could not access antenatal appointment a few days ago in the state capital just because the central hospital is being relocated.

“However, as we celebrate, let's continue to sue for peace and unity of Nigeria."