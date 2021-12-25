Villagers Flee Zamfara As Bandits Collect N15million, Demand More Levies

The affected villages are Karazau Dantsauni, Gidan-tsamiya, Gurgurawa, Kwalaye and Gudan-kaura.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 25, 2021

No fewer than five villages have been deserted as a result of the menace of bandits, who reportedly collect levies from residents and also attack them.

The affected villages are Karazau Dantsauni, Gidan-tsamiya, Gurgurawa, Kwalaye and Gudan-kaura.

File Photo

A resident of the area, Musa Sani, told PUNCH that they had contributed and paid N15million levy enforced by the bandits but the hoodlums were demanding an additional amount.

He said, “The bandits told us to give them N15million so that they would not attack us again. We sold some of our belongings including our farms and paid the sum but to our surprise, they are still insisting that they need more money. We informed the security agents about this sad development but nothing was done to prevent the bandits from taxing us.

“We even staged a peaceful protest in order to draw the attention of the security agents to come to our rescue but unfortunately some of our people were arrested by the police. So, we have to leave our villages and look for safe places because these heartless bandits can still come back to attack us.

"35 people, including women and children, who refused to run away from the area were kidnapped and taken to the bandits’ hideout.

"More than 10 people were killed by the bandits in Karazau village alone, my younger brother, Ali, was among the slain victims."
 
He, however, called on security agents to come to their rescue and deploy adequate security personnel.

Zamfara Police Command's spokesperson, SP Mohammed Shehu, said there was no official complaint with regard to enforcement of levy on the communities by the bandits. 

He noted that the police command had in the past one month deployed security personnel to secure the areas.

He said, “Although we did not receive any complaints regarding the collection of levies by the bandits, the Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkana, has already deployed the police in collaboration with other security agents to continue patrolling the area.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Residents Panic As Explosions Rock Maiduguri On Christmas Day
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Ask Nigerian Soldiers To Vacate Plateau Community Ahead Of Planned Attack
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Kill Pastor Adeboye's Redeemed Church Cleric In Delta
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Insecurity How Operatives Of Our Eastern Security Network Operatives Repelled Attack By Herdsmen In Enugu —IPOB
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kidnap Wife Of Pastor In Sokoto, Demand N30 Million Ransom
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Insecurity REVEALED: Bandits Now Using Walkie-Talkies To Beat Shutdown Of Mobile Phone Services In Buhari’s Home State
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion A Christmas Like No Other For Poor Nigerians... No Merry Christmas! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
38 Minutes Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Hits Nigeria’s Presidential Villa As Garba Shehu, Lai Mohammed, Other Buhari’s Appointees, Permanent Secretary Contract Virus
0 Comments
51 Minutes Ago
News Falana Demands Release Of Three Citizens Detained By Nigerian Army Since November In Lagos Over Alleged Contract Breach
0 Comments
47 Minutes Ago
Politics Oil Discovery In Bauchi, Gombe Will Balance Political Power In Nigeria, President Buhari Says
0 Comments
59 Minutes Ago
News Miss Nigeria: Hisbah Thugs Should Leave Shatu Garko Alone, Farooq Kperogi Says
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Resident Doctors Reject Nigerian Government's N32,000 New Hazard Allowance
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Accident Seven Dead, Several Others Injured In Benin-Ore Expressway Auto Crash
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Sports Nigeria's 28-man Provisional Squad For AFCON 2021 Released
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Army Releases Female Soldier Who Accepted Marriage Proposal From Youth Corps Member
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Residents Panic As Explosions Rock Maiduguri On Christmas Day
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Press Release Communiqué Of The Public Meeting Organised By The Peoples Alternative Political Movement (TPAP-M) And Allies On Impending Hikes In Fuel And Electricity Prices
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Railway Operators Ignore Nigerian Government's Free-ride Directive, Sell Tickets At Inflated Prices
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad