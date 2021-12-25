We'll Sign Electoral Act Into Law, Speaker Of House Of Representatives, Gbajabiamila, Says

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has assured Nigerians that the National Assembly will make sure that the Electoral Act becomes law.

Gbajabiamila said that federal lawmakers will assent to the bill despite President Muhammadu Buhari failing to do so.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Gbajabiamila gave the assurance while speaking with journalists after a meeting with President Buhari in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Speaker, who met the President alongside Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said, “We will do what is right for the Nigerian people. And I made it very clear that we’re not going to throw away the baby with the bathwater.

“Nigerians want it and Nigerians will get it. We may have tarried a little while.

“But by the time we come back, at least as far as the House, and I’m sure the Senate as well, will be the first thing on our agenda. The very week we come back from recess.’’

He, however, dismissed reports that members of the two chambers of the National Assembly had commenced collection of signatures to counter President Buhari’s refusal to assent to the electoral amendment bill.

He said, “I’m not aware of any such as at least not in my chambers. We’re on a break right now, a collection of signatures is not something that is done when we’re on break, when everybody’s scattered!

“What I said very clearly, I made it abundantly clear at our last sitting, that we will look at the President’s veto and his reasons. And when we come back, it’s not something we’re going to do on a knee jerk.

“When we come back from our recess, there’s still ample time, we will decide one way or the other. Which way to go, the options are there."

Lawan, who also addressed journalists, revealed that the recently passed 2022 appropriation bill of N17.13trillion would be transmitted to the President by next week for signing.

He said, “We’re very optimistic. In fact, we’re very sure that Mr President will sign the bill into an act of the National Assembly next week by the grace of God. And this is the way we should always work together."