We'll Sign Electoral Act Into Law, Speaker Of House Of Representatives, Gbajabiamila, Says

Gbajabiamila said that federal lawmakers will assent to the bill despite President Muhammadu Buhari failing to do so.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 25, 2021

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has assured Nigerians that the National Assembly will make sure that the Electoral Act becomes law.

 

Gbajabiamila said that federal lawmakers will assent to the bill despite President Muhammadu Buhari failing to do so.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Gbajabiamila gave the assurance while speaking with journalists after a meeting with President Buhari in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

 

The Speaker, who met the President alongside Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said, “We will do what is right for the Nigerian people. And I made it very clear that we’re not going to throw away the baby with the bathwater.

 

“Nigerians want it and Nigerians will get it. We may have tarried a little while.

 

“But by the time we come back, at least as far as the House, and I’m sure the Senate as well, will be the first thing on our agenda. The very week we come back from recess.’’

 

He, however, dismissed reports that members of the two chambers of the National Assembly had commenced collection of signatures to counter President Buhari’s refusal to assent to the electoral amendment bill.

 

He said, “I’m not aware of any such as at least not in my chambers. We’re on a break right now, a collection of signatures is not something that is done when we’re on break, when everybody’s scattered!

 

“What I said very clearly, I made it abundantly clear at our last sitting, that we will look at the President’s veto and his reasons. And when we come back, it’s not something we’re going to do on a knee jerk.

 

“When we come back from our recess, there’s still ample time, we will decide one way or the other. Which way to go, the options are there."

 

Lawan, who also addressed journalists, revealed that the recently passed 2022 appropriation bill of N17.13trillion would be transmitted to the President by next week for signing.

 

He said, “We’re very optimistic. In fact, we’re very sure that Mr President will sign the bill into an act of the National Assembly next week by the grace of God. And this is the way we should always work together."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Oil Discovery In Bauchi, Gombe Will Balance Political Power In Nigeria, President Buhari Says
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption How Speaker Of Lagos Assembly, Obasa, Clerk Deceived House Members
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Opinion Local Media In A Lacuna By Ahmad Salkida
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Politics Defections: Reps Mock APC, Say 'We Won’t Return'
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Elections INEC Erroneously Sends Kebbi’s Sensitive Election Materials To Kaduna — And Vice Versa
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Politics Scrapping Almajiri System Won’t Solve Problem, Kano Senator Tells Northern Governors
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Amotekun Operatives Rescue Nine Kidnap Victims In Osun
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Army Releases Female Soldier Who Accepted Marriage Proposal From Youth Corps Member
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Hits Nigeria’s Presidential Villa As Garba Shehu, Lai Mohammed, Other Buhari’s Appointees, Permanent Secretary Contract Virus
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion A Christmas Like No Other For Poor Nigerians... No Merry Christmas! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Falana Demands Release Of Three Citizens Detained By Nigerian Army Since November In Lagos Over Alleged Contract Breach
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Oil Discovery In Bauchi, Gombe Will Balance Political Power In Nigeria, President Buhari Says
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Miss Nigeria: Hisbah Thugs Should Leave Shatu Garko Alone, Farooq Kperogi Says
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Resident Doctors Reject Nigerian Government's N32,000 New Hazard Allowance
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Accident Seven Dead, Several Others Injured In Benin-Ore Expressway Auto Crash
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Sports Nigeria's 28-man Provisional Squad For AFCON 2021 Released
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Residents Panic As Explosions Rock Maiduguri On Christmas Day
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad