Anti-Drug Agency, NDLEA Seizes 8.3Million Tramadol Tablets, 56,782 Bottles Of Codeine In Lagos

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have seized 8,381,600 capsules and tablets of Tramadol as well as 56,782 bottles of codeine among others in major raids in Lagos.

Ahead of Christmas, Chairman/Chief Executive, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), had ordered sustained surveillance on some targets at Satellite Town and Alaba Rago areas of Lagos.

The Satellite Town target was eventually raided on Thursday and an alleged drug kingpin, Ezekiel Ibe, was arrested. Over five tons of high milligrammes of Tramadol; 225mg and 100mg were recovered from his warehouse.

A breakdown of the seized drug shows 7,991,600 Tramadol tablets and 390,000 capsules of the same weighing 5,468.894 kilogrammes were confiscated.

In another raid on Monday following surveillance in a notorious neighbourhood at Alaba Rago area of Lagos, one Surajo Mohammed was arrested with 941.14kg Cannabis while 56,782 bottles of codeine were seized from the store of alleged another drug lord still at large.

Meanwhile, operatives of the agency have arrested 22-year-old Amaka Ogonachukwu for attempting to smuggle wraps of Cocaine concealed in cooked white rice for her boyfriend, Monday Imagbebenikaro, 40, who is in the custody of the Edo State Command of NDLEA.

Monday was arrested earlier along Airport Road, Benin City, Oredo Local Government Area, for dealing in crack Cocaine, Cannabis Sativa and Danabel (Anabolic steroids).

In a related development, an outbound passenger to Italy on Turkish Airlines, Ovire Cyril, has been arrested with 114 wraps of heroin with a gross weight of 1.80kg during a routine search at Gate "C' Departure Hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

The drugs were concealed inside the pockets of four jean trousers packed in a black suitcase.

The suspect who confessed that he was pushed into the crime by hardship after he lost his job, claimed he was promised €5,000 if he successfully delivered the consignment in Italy.

On the same day, during outward clearance of Ethiopian Airline passengers’ luggage at the same gate, a male passenger, Osakue Evbuomwan, travelling to Milan, Italy, was arrested with 1.55kg of Tramadol concealed in a ‘Ghana must go’ bag.

Commending the commanders, officers and men of the Lagos, Edo and MMIA commands of the agency for not letting down their guard during the festive season, Marwa assured them and their counterparts in other commands that his leadership would always reward exemplary performance while charging them to remain focused and always aspire to surpass previous feats.