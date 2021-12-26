BREAKING: Nigerian Army Arrests Alleged IPOB/ESN Leader In Enugu After Shootout In Forest

It said its troops of 82 Division in conjunction with other security agencies made the arrest while conducting Exercise Golden Dawn.

by saharareporters, new york Dec 26, 2021

The Nigerian Army has said it arrested one Godwin Nnamdi, an alleged leader of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in the Nkanu East Local Government Area.

It said its troops of 82 Division in conjunction with other security agencies made the arrest while conducting Exercise Golden Dawn.

According to the army in a release on Sunday obtained by SaharaReporters, the IPOB leader was arrested during a joint clearance operation at a camp suspected to be the fortress of IPOB/ESN elements located at Akpowfu Forest in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Saturday.  

During the clearance operation, troops engaged the ESN gunmen in a gunfight, compelling them to take to their heels and leading to the arrest of their leader.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said, "Troops of 82 Division Nigerian Army (NA) in conjunction with other security agencies while conducting Exercise GOLDEN DAWN have arrested one Godwin Nnamdi, a  notorious leader of the proscribed  Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Nkanu East Local Government Area.

"The IPOB leader was arrested during joint clearance operations at a camp suspected to be the fortress of IPOB/ESN elements located at Akpowfu Forest in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Saturday, December 25, 2021. 

"During the clearance operation, troops engaged the dissidents in a fire fight compelling them to take to their heels, leading to the arrest of their leader.

"Troops recovered various items including one AK 47 rifle, one magazine containing 21 rounds of 7. 62 mm Special, one handset amongst others.

"The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, while commending troops for the successes recorded thus far, charged them to comb and clear all suspected hideouts of criminal elements in their Area of Responsibility."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Politics APC Group Threatens Protest If Ruling Party Fails To Hold National Convention By February 5
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
Politics Nigerian Police Desecrated Church To Arrest Okorocha's Son-in-law, Even Hitler Didn’t Do That During 2nd World War –Ex-Minister, Chidoka
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Police Officers Assaulted My Wife, Tore My Daughter’s Clothes While Arresting My Son-in-law, Nwosu – Okorocha
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Imo Governor, Okorocha’s Son-in-law, Uche Nwosu Was Arrested, Not Kidnapped – Police
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police UPDATED: Ex-Imo Governor, Okorocha’s Son-in-law, Uche Nwosu Was Arrested, Not Kidnapped – Police
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Excerpt From Bishop Kukah’s Speech In Lagos
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics APC Group Threatens Protest If Ruling Party Fails To Hold National Convention By February 5
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
Politics Nigerian Police Desecrated Church To Arrest Okorocha's Son-in-law, Even Hitler Didn’t Do That During 2nd World War –Ex-Minister, Chidoka
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Drugs Nigerian Drug Control Agency, NAFDAC Warns Against Use Of Sexual Enhancement Drugs, Says They May Lead To Death
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Police Officers Assaulted My Wife, Tore My Daughter’s Clothes While Arresting My Son-in-law, Nwosu – Okorocha
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Currently Attacking Yobe Community
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Boxing Day Inferno: How Ex-Anambra Governor, Peter Obi’s Next Cash & Carry Supermarket Was Burnt To Ashes
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Imo Governor, Okorocha’s Son-in-law, Uche Nwosu Was Arrested, Not Kidnapped – Police
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Education How I Spent 12 Years For Four-year Course In Obafemi Awolowo University – Female Graduate
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Buhari Mourns Desmond Tutu, Condoles With South African President, Citizens
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion DESMOND TUTU: Farewell To A Remarkable Man Of Deep Faith By Richard Odusanya
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Buhari Owes Nigerians Explanation Of When Killings, Kidnappings will End – Bishop Kukah
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Six Family Members Die In Fire Outbreak On Christmas Day
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad