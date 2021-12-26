BREAKING: Nigerian Army Arrests Alleged IPOB/ESN Leader In Enugu After Shootout In Forest

The Nigerian Army has said it arrested one Godwin Nnamdi, an alleged leader of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in the Nkanu East Local Government Area.

It said its troops of 82 Division in conjunction with other security agencies made the arrest while conducting Exercise Golden Dawn.

According to the army in a release on Sunday obtained by SaharaReporters, the IPOB leader was arrested during a joint clearance operation at a camp suspected to be the fortress of IPOB/ESN elements located at Akpowfu Forest in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Saturday.

During the clearance operation, troops engaged the ESN gunmen in a gunfight, compelling them to take to their heels and leading to the arrest of their leader.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said, "Troops of 82 Division Nigerian Army (NA) in conjunction with other security agencies while conducting Exercise GOLDEN DAWN have arrested one Godwin Nnamdi, a notorious leader of the proscribed Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Nkanu East Local Government Area.

"The IPOB leader was arrested during joint clearance operations at a camp suspected to be the fortress of IPOB/ESN elements located at Akpowfu Forest in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Saturday, December 25, 2021.

"During the clearance operation, troops engaged the dissidents in a fire fight compelling them to take to their heels, leading to the arrest of their leader.

"Troops recovered various items including one AK 47 rifle, one magazine containing 21 rounds of 7. 62 mm Special, one handset amongst others.

"The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, while commending troops for the successes recorded thus far, charged them to comb and clear all suspected hideouts of criminal elements in their Area of Responsibility."