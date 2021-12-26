Six Family Members Die In Fire Outbreak On Christmas Day

A fire outbreak in Ngbede community in the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State has claimed the lives of six members of a family.

A 70-year-old man, Pa Fidelis Ezinne, who survived the inferno said some of the victims were his children and grandchildren, Punch reports.

Illustration

The septuagenarian said he only heard the sound from a generator in one of the rooms in the house around 6.30 pm.

“I was sitting outside before my freezer blew. Then what we saw next was an explosion which got everybody wounded.

“This was about 6.30 to 7 pm. About six people have died -My son, his wife and child, the daughter of my wife and one other person.

“If the government wants to help, let them come and help me,” he said.

Another eyewitness simply identified as Eric told the newspaper that the incident might have been caused by an electric fault where a refrigerator was connected to a stabiliser.

“I was outside the house just along the road when we heard people screaming fire, fire.

“Before we got there, everything had happened. We rushed those affected to the hospital, but they didn’t make it,” he stated.

Reacting to the incident, Commander of a Vigilante group called OSPAC in the area, Godknows Nkem, advised residents to be cautious when handling flammable materials.

“What happened is very regrettable at this festive period. The loss of six able men and women is unfortunate.

“I want to use this medium to advise all and sundry to be mindful of all flammable materials, especially during this festive period.

“Life is one thing that all of us must guard well. This is the dry season, people should be mindful of what they use, what they keep in their houses, especially flammable materials to avoid disaster,” he stated.