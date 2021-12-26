Six Killed In Bombing At Restaurant Packed For Christmas

Police prevented the bomber from entering the building, but he blew himself up at the entrance killing himself and five other people.

by saharareporters, new york Dec 26, 2021

Officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo say at least six people have died in a suicide bomb attack on a crowded restaurant in the eastern city of Beni.

Police prevented the bomber from entering the building, but he blew himself up at the entrance killing himself and five other people, BBC News reports. 

AFP

Another 13 people were injured.

The officials blamed Saturday's attack on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a militant group said to be linked to the so-called Islamic State (IS).

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

More than 30 people were celebrating Christmas at the In Box restaurant when the bomb went off, two witnesses told AFP news agency.

Children and local officials were reportedly in the restaurant at the time.

"I was sitting there," local radio presenter Nicolas Ekila told AFP. "There was a motorbike parked there. Suddenly the motorbike took off, then there was a deafening noise."

After the explosion the military officer responsible for the state of emergency in the country's east told residents to return home for their own safety.

There have been frequent clashes in Beni between the army and Islamists in recent weeks.

In November, Congolese and Ugandan forces began a joint operation against the ADF in an attempt to end a series of brutal attacks.

Authorities in Uganda say the group is behind a series of recent attacks in the country, including in the capital Kampala.

The militant group was formed in the 1990s by Ugandans disgruntled with the government's treatment of Muslims, but it was routed from western Uganda and its remnants fled across the border to DR Congo.

It established itself in the eastern DR Congo and has been blamed for thousands of civilian killings there over the past decade, including in attacks on Christians.

In March the US put the ADF on its list of terror groups linked to IS. For its part, IS says the ADF is an affiliate.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Democratic Republic of the Congo DR Congo Mob Kills Two Suspected Militia
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Democratic Republic of the Congo DR Congo Gold Mine Collapse Kills 24
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Democratic Republic of the Congo DRC Places Congolese Warlord On Trial Again After Completion Of His ICC Prison Term
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Democratic Republic of the Congo WHO Announces Fresh Ebola Outbreak In Congo
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Democratic Republic of the Congo U.N. Condemns DRC For Violent Suppression Of Protests
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Democratic Republic of the Congo WHO Announces Fresh Ebola Outbreak In Congo Democratic Republic
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

ACTIVISM Coalition Of Nigerian Organisations, Activists Plans Massive Occupy Nigeria Protests In January To Reject Hikes In Petrol, Gas, Electricity Prices
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News 10 Of Late South Africa’s Archbishop, Desmond Tutu's Most Defining Moments
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Money Ex-President Jonathan Left Behind For Buhari Couldn’t Sustain Nigeria For Three Weeks –Amaechi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fire Guts Ex-Anambra Governor, Peter Obi’s Next Cash And Carry Supermarket In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal Anti-Corruption Group Asks Health Minister To Investigate Ogun Hospital Medical Director, Musa-Olomu Accused Of Age Falsification, Fraud
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
Drugs Anti-Drug Agency, NDLEA Seizes 8.3Million Tramadol Tablets, 56,782 Bottles Of Codeine In Lagos
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
Insecurity UPDATED: Bandits Abduct Police Officer’s Wife, Daughter, Four Others On Christmas Night In Kaduna
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Uche Nwosu, Ex-Imo Governor, Okorocha’s Son-in-law Abducted In Imo Church During Service
0 Comments
9 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Abduct Traditional Ruler In Plateau
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suspected Bandits Storm Kaduna Community, Kidnap Five
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: South Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu Is Dead
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Kill Son Of Chief Imam of Kogi Town, Anyigba On Christmas Day
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad