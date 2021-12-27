It’s Long I Heard About Attacks In Nigerian Markets, Worship Places – Attorney-General Malami Goofs Despite Bandits’ Killings In Sokoto, Kaduna, Others

Malami claimed that it had been long since he heard about attacks in markets and places of worship in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 27, 2021

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has claimed that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration was able to tackle the terrorism and insecurity bedevilling the country.

Speaking during a radio programme in Kano State, Malami claimed that it had been long since he heard about attacks in markets and places of worship in the country.

Malami

The AGF’s claim comes amidst recent attacks and killings of 48 and at least 30 others in Sokoto and Kaduna states respectively as well as bandits’ killings in markets in Taraba and Adamawa states.

Borno and Zamfara have also not been spared in the array of attacks on places of worship as the bandits recently threatened churches in Zamfara not to open otherwise they would be attacked.

Meanwhile, Malami noted that the Buhari-led administration introduced programmes such as N-power and COVID-19 interventions that provided employment opportunities to many Nigerians.

“The President did this in less than one year; he rescued our economy from collapse. This is very rare as not all leaders can do this. Even the developed countries suffered much before they rescued situations like this,” the minister said.

“Before Buhari came, there were so many challenges in the security sector, but now, we have succeeded in preventing the attacks. It’s been long that I heard about attack in markets, worship places and so on.”

Malami also claimed that the committed effort put together by the security operatives forced the bandits in the North-West to initiate reconciliatory move with the Federal Government.

Contrary to Malami’s claims on the economy, Nigeria’s dwindling finances have come under intense pressure as the Buhari-led government is broke and has been amassing foreign loans.

For example, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Mr Chris Ngige, while doctors were on strike over poor allowance, had in September 2021 confirmed that the Nigerian government under President Muhammadu Buhari borrowed funds from international sources to pay salaries of workers because of a shortfall in the country’s revenue.

Ngige had said the government took borrowed funds from foreign institutions like the World Bank to offset some recurrent expenditure.

Also, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, had in April 2021 admitted that Nigeria’s economy was facing a difficult time, saying borrowing was inevitable.

