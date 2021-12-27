Nigeria’s Secret Police, DSS Negotiate N20million Ransom With Kidnappers Who Abducted Operative In Abuja

A member of the victim’s family said contact was established with the abductors two days after the incident.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 27, 2021

Kidnappers, who abducted an operative of the Department of State Services in the Abaji Area Council of Abuja, have demanded the sum of N20million as a ransom to release him.

The gunmen had last week invaded the community in their numbers and attacked the DSS outpost in the area.

During the exchange of gunshots with the DSS operatives, the gunmen successfully kidnapped an operative but the spokesman of the service denied the report.

According to Daily Trust, a member of the victim’s family said contact was established with the abductors two days after the incident.

He added that the gunmen demanded N20million as ransom. See Also News Gunmen Abduct DSS Officer, Kill Vigilante Member In Abuja 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

“They (the DSS) are still negotiating with them (the abductors) despite their (the abductors) insistence on the N20million ransom,” he said.

