COVID-19 Death Toll In Abuja Hits 234 – Nigerian Centre, NCDC

No fewer than 859 persons on Monday reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 in Nigeria, with two deaths recorded.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stated on Tuesday noted that the two deaths were recorded in the FCT, taking the death toll at Nigeria’s capital city to 234.

According to NCDC, the Monday’s figures raised the country’s infection tally to 238,420 and the death toll to 3,024.

Lagos as usual takes the lead in Monday’s 859 infections, with 555 victims up from the 401 infections it recorded on Sunday.

The FCT recorded 57 cases, while Plateau had 26 people test positive for the virus on Monday. While Edo recorded 41 infections; Ondo recorded 34; Kwara recorded 23; Kano had 18; Ogun recorded 16 cases; Enugu had 11; Oyo recorded six; Delta had five cases; Bauchi and Bayelsa states recorded three each.

The NCDC added that the number of active cases in the country had increased to 22,586 as of Monday and that 212,770 victims had been treated and discharged from hospitals.

Nigeria had tested 3,823,309 samples since the virus was announced on February 27, 2020, the report noted.