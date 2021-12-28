Eight Killed In Anambra As Trailer Collides With Passengers' Bus

The Director, Anambra State Fire Service, Engr. Martin Agbili, confirmed the incident via a statement on Tuesday.

by saharareporters, new york Dec 28, 2021

Eight people have lost their lives during an auto accident involving three vehicles on Agulu Lake Bridge by Awka-Ekwulobia Road in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.
File photo used to illustrate story.
Agbili added that the accident happened on Sunday and was caused by violation of traffic rules saying it was as a result of overtaking and speed.
It was gathered that the crash involved a Mack truck with no registration number and a Mitsubishi L300 bus marked XA 857 UMN, carrying 14 passengers.
“At about 1627hrs (4.27 pm) of Sunday 26-12-2021, we (Anambra State Fire Service, Awka, Nigeria) received a distress call of fire incident at the Agulu Lake bridge.
“The fire outbreak was a result of head-on collision (road crash) involving a trailer (a full load of chipping), a Shuttle and a Mitsubishi Bus (all carrying a full load of passengers) due to wrong overtaking of one of the vehicles.
“Our fire truck and Firefighters were deployed to the fire incident scene immediately. About eight (8) passengers were confirmed dead while some others were rushed to the hospital,” he said.

 

