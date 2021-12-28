France Shuts Mosque For Preaching Against Homosexuals, Jews, Others

Authorities claimed the sermons there incited hatred, violence and “defend jihad.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 28, 2021

France has ordered the closure of a mosque in the northern part of the country due to the radical nature of the imam’s preaching.

In a report by AFP, the mosque located in Beauvais, a town of 50,000 people, will remain shut for six months, according to the prefecture of the Oise region where Beauvais is located.

Authorities claimed the sermons there incited hatred, violence and “defend jihad.”

This is coming two weeks after Interior Minister, Gerald Darmanin, said he had triggered the procedure to close the site because the imam there “was targeting Christians, homosexuals and Jews” in his sermons.

This, the minister said, was “unacceptable.”

According to the report, local authorities were legally bound to undergo information-gathering for 10 days before taking action, but the mosque would now be shut within two days.

It quoted a report from a local daily Courrier Picard last month that the mosque’s Imam was a recent convert to Islam.

Courrier Picard had quoted a lawyer for the association managing the mosque as saying that his remarks had been “taken out of context”, and said that the imam had been suspended from his duties following the prefecture’s letter.

The French government announced earlier this year that it would step up checks of places of worship and associations suspected of spreading radical Islamic propaganda.

The crackdown came after the October 2020 murder of teacher Samuel Paty who was targeted following an online campaign against him for having shown controversial cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed published by the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo during a civics class.

The interior ministry said this month that around 100 mosques and Muslim prayer halls out of France’s total number of more than 2,600 have been investigated over recent months because of suspicion that they were spreading “separatist” ideology.

Six sites were being probed with a view to closing them down on the basis of French laws against extremism and Islamist separatism, it said.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion Of Conspiracy Theories and Denials By Gimba Kakanda
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Sonala Olumhense Syndicated Misfit/Misfit Leadership, Not Muslim/Muslim, Is What Haunts Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Breaking News Nigerian Troops Find Sheik El-Zakzaky In Hiding With Injuries As Over 100 Shiites Are Arrested
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Breaking News We've Uncovered Security Agencies' Plan To Attack Us By Linking Us To Boko Haram-El-Zakzaky's Followers
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Islam Hard-line Cleric Mobilizes Protests Against Kano Film Village, Curses Initiators
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Islam Military Cracks Down On Shiites In Kaduna State
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Police In Enugu Allegedly Extort N3million From Civil Engineer After Forcing Him To Sign Indicting Statement At Gunpoint
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Niger Delta Movement For The Survival Of Ogoni People In US Demands Separate State For Ogonis In Rivers
0 Comments
24 Minutes Ago
Accident Seven Killed In Niger State Boat Accident, Four In Bauchi Auto Accident
0 Comments
18 Minutes Ago
Politics Stop Harassing SERAP, Probe Corruption Allegations In Your Government, Pyrates Confraternity Tells Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Afghanistan Detains 100 Criminal Suspects In Kabul
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Accident Eight Killed In Anambra As Trailer Collides With Passengers' Bus
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Sports Late Football Legend, Maradona’s Younger Brother Dies Of Heart Attack
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigerian Government Owes Agency, RMAFC Staff Two Months' Salaries Amid Festive Period
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Civic Group, SERAP Drags Nigerian Government To Court Over Fresh N2trillion Loans Despite N33trillion Debt Burden
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Man Allegedly Injected With Unknown Substance In Italian Hospital Cries For Help, Embassy Officials Ignore Complaints As Victim’s Health Worsens
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News African Union, UN Must Ensure Ex-Gambian President, Jammeh’s Extradition To Senegal To Face Trial – Falana
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lassa Fever: Nigeria’s Death Toll Rises To 92 With Mortality In Bauchi, Ebonyi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad