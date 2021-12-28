Gunmen Demand N50 Million Ransom For Release Of Abducted Prominent Plateau Monarch

Kidnappers who abducted the paramount ruler of Gindiri, Charles Mato Dakota, have contacted the family requesting a ransom of N50 million for his release.

On Sunday, gunmen suspected to be bandits terrorising the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State kidnapped the paramount ruler and whisked him to an unknown destination.

Illustration

According to Tribune, the gunmen stormed the palace at midnight, overpowered the local security guards before gaining access to the inner building in the palace where they abducted the traditional ruler.

The gunmen were said to have gained access into the community without being noticed, and then shot indiscriminately before taking the monarch away.

A source close to the family told the newspaper that the bandits on Monday contacted the family and demanded a ransom of N50 million before the monarch will be released.

“The kidnapper called the family on Monday demanding a ransom of N50 million, the communication did not last more than five minutes. They equally called on Tuesday where the family negotiated the ransom to N30 million. They promised to get back but we are yet to hear from them,” a source in the palace was quoted as saying.