Late Football Legend, Maradona’s Younger Brother Dies Of Heart Attack

by saharareporters, new york Dec 28, 2021

Hugo Maradona, the younger brother of late Argentine football legend, Diego, has reportedly died of a heart attack at the age of 52.
La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Hugo was found dead at his home in Naples, the city where Diego played at the peak of his career and where Hugo played as a junior after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

The deceased passed away around 11.50am on Tuesday, just over a year after the death of Diego led to an outpouring of grief in Argentina and across the football-loving world.
The younger Maradona was an Argentina youth international, and played for Ascoli in Italy and Spanish club Rayo Vallecano.
He was in Malta last month where he oversaw a youth football training camp.
Hugo had surgery back in 2018 following a heart condition, and was believed to have been in good health having announced earlier this year that he intended to stand for elected office in Naples.
He leaves behind a wife, Paola Morra whom he married in 2016, and three children.
The youngest of the Maradona brothers – the others being Diego and Raul – Hugo was also a keen footballer and signed as a junior for Napoli aged 18 in 1987.
He went on to play in minor leagues in Spain, Austria and Venezuela before ending his playing career in Japan in the late 1990s.
After that he turned to coaching, and was involved in a number of youth academies.
He settled in Naples where he was something of a public figure, leading a memorial service for his brother at the Maradona Stadium just last month.
According to Daily Mall, Hugo had also recently considered a run for public office as councillor for centre-right mayoral candidate Catello Maresca, but withdrew from the lists.
Josi Della Ragione, mayor of the municipality of Bacoli where Hugo lived, paid tribute to him following his death.
“Bacoli clings to the pain of the Maradona family, for the death of dear Hugo. I hug his wife, Paola,” he said.
“I had the honor and the pleasure of celebrating his wedding. It was an exciting and happy day. I will remember Hugo’s simplicity. He was always among the people.
“He was always among the people, and he had become a son of the Phlegraean community. May he rest in peace.”

 
