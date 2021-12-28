Uche Nwosu’s Arrest, Church Invasion Show That Governor Uzodinma’s Hoodlums Are Behind Insecurity In Imo – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has reacted to the recent arrest of a former governorship candidate of Action Alliance (AA) in Imo State, Uche Nwosu.

Nwosu, who is also the son-in-law of the former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, was arrested on Sunday by policemen during a church service at St Peter's Anglican Church, Umunwokwe village, in the Eziama-Obieri Nkwerre Local Government Area.

Hope Uzodinma

Though Nwosu has been released unconditionally without the police giving the reason for his arrest, Okorocha slammed the security agents for desecrating the church with sporadic shooting that heralded his son-in-law's arrest.

IPOB, in its reaction, said that the incident revealed that Governor Hope Uzodinma was behind insecurity in the state.

The group stated that if not for the fighting spirit of Nwosu's family, Hope Uzodinma would have blamed its militia wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN), for the abduction of the Imo politician.

The statement by the group’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, obtained by SaharaReporters on Tuesday, reads, “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) condemn the abduction of Uche Nwosu in the church.

"This is another vindication that IPOB and Eastern Security Network (ESN) are not responsible for the numerous attacks, abductions/kidnappings in Imo State contrary to false accusations and propaganda by Hope Uzodinma and his co-travellers.

"The incident has also further confirmed the complicity of Hope Uzodinma and the All Progressives Congress party in the insecurity going on in Imo State and the South-East region.

"But for the dexterity and fighting spirit of Nwosu's family and associates, Hope Uzodinma, his co-travellers and some infamous media houses would have, as usual, pointed accusing fingers at ESN, IPOB and unknown gunmen. But God Almighty, Chukwu Okike Abiama, has exposed them this time around.

"It will not be a surprise if by tomorrow, Hope Uzodinma fingers Uche Nwosu and his in-law Rochas Okorocha as the sponsors of IPOB, ESN, unknown gunmen and insecurity in Imo State. We know his antics and such options may not be out of the table.

"For the umpteenth time, no single individual can sponsor IPOB. We are a global movement and millions of our family members home and abroad remain the source of our sponsorship.

"We have never hidden this fact because we are not a secret or terror organisation. IPOB is well grounded and we don't need any Okorocha, Uche Nwosu or Hope Uzodinma or any politician for that matter to sponsor us. We have no dealings with corrupt politicians and people with questionable source of wealth.

"It's now transparently obvious to all who the masterminds of the abductions/killings of many traditional rulers and religious leaders including politicians in Imo State and other parts of South East are.

"It is also now clear who created unknown gunmen to demonise and implicate IPOB and ESN operatives.”