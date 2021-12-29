Bandits Kill Zamfara Traditional Ruler, Many Villagers, Set Houses Ablaze

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed the District Head of Gada in the Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Alhaji Umaru Danbawan Allah.

The gunmen, who stormed the village on Tuesday evening with motorcycles, also killed a yet–to-be-ascertained number of villagers.

Unconfirmed report said the traditional ruler was shot dead and his house set ablaze after refusing to be kidnapped by the bandits.

Deadly attacks have raged across Zamfara state where bandits have thrived.

Farming and herding communities in the state have long been terrorised by gangs who raid villages, stealing cattle and kidnap residents for ransom.

In 2019, the state government entered a peace agreement with the gunmen.

About 15 brand new Hilux vehicles and cash gifts were also given to leaders of different 'repentant' gangs of bandits by the governor in 2020.

But despite all these, communities in the state are still being attacked and residents kidnapped and/or killed.