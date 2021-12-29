Bandits Kill Zamfara Traditional Ruler, Many Villagers, Set Houses Ablaze

Unconfirmed report said the traditional ruler was shot dead and his house set ablaze after refusing to be kidnapped by the bandits.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 29, 2021

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed the District Head of Gada in the Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Alhaji Umaru Danbawan Allah.

The gunmen, who stormed the village on Tuesday evening with motorcycles, also killed a yet–to-be-ascertained number of villagers.

Unconfirmed report said the traditional ruler was shot dead and his house set ablaze after refusing to be kidnapped by the bandits.

Deadly attacks have raged across Zamfara state where bandits have thrived.

Farming and herding communities in the state have long been terrorised by gangs who raid villages, stealing cattle and kidnap residents for ransom.

In 2019, the state government entered a peace agreement with the gunmen.

About 15 brand new Hilux vehicles and cash gifts were also given to leaders of different 'repentant' gangs of bandits by the governor in 2020.

But despite all these, communities in the state are still being attacked and residents kidnapped and/or killed.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Agriculture Boko Haram Terrorists, Herdsmen Destroyed Over 100 Hectares Of Farmlands In Yobe – Farmers’ Association Laments
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity If You Die While Fighting Bandits, You’re Martyrs – Katsina Governor Urges Residents To Defend Families
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Army’s Arrest Of Taskforce Commander Over Links To Bandits Causes Tension In Kaduna Community
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kinsmen Of Nigerian Government Secretary, Boss Mustapha React To SaharaReporters' Story Of Boko Haram Invasion Of Adamawa Communities
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: We Evade Military Arrest As Our Informants Are Officials Of Zamfara, Sokoto Governments —Bandits
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Insecurity Arewa Group Asks Ogun Governor To Resign, Calls Igboho Fake Activist
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigerian Caregiver Gets Maximum Sentence For Sexually Abusing Patients In US
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Ekiti Police Shamelessly Attack SaharaReporters, Confirm Killing Of Officer By Patrol Van Chasing ‘Yahoo Boys’
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Entertainment American Rapper, Dr Dre To Pay N57 Billion To Ex-wife, Nicole Young In Divorce Settlement
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Niger Niger Republic Expels Eight Rwandans Linked To 1994 Genocide
0 Comments
51 Minutes Ago
Politics Outbreak Of COVID-19 In Aso Villa, God’s Punishment For Buhari Government's Insensitivity To Nigerians— PDP Youths
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: National Assembly Members Fail To Provide Documents Of How N2.5billion Running Costs In Six Months Were Spent
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections Civil Societies Write National Assembly Over Drafting Errors In Electoral Amendment Bill
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Identity Of Policeman Crushed To Death By Police Van Chasing ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Ekiti, Revealed
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Why I Decided To Go Into Modelling – Hijab-wearing Miss Nigeria 2021, Shatu Garko
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Agriculture Boko Haram Terrorists, Herdsmen Destroyed Over 100 Hectares Of Farmlands In Yobe – Farmers’ Association Laments
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Six Have Died, Pay Us Our Gratuity — Retired Journalists Beg Governor Akeredolu Over 12 Years’ Unpaid Benefits
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Government Keeping Sunday Igboho In Detention, Not Benin Republic – Lawyer
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad