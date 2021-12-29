Benin Republic Judiciary Can’t Set Free Sunday Igboho, Only President Talon Can – Aide

Olayomi Koiki, an aide to embattled Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) has stated that the Benin Republic judiciary system is not working and cannot set free Igboho except President Patrice Talon, the country president.

Koiki also alleged that some persons were planning to attack his principal in the Benin Republic detention.

Igboho was arrested alongside his wife in Cotonou, Benin Republic by security operatives in the West African country on July 19 after fleeing Nigeria to evade arrest by Nigeria's secret police.

The Department of State Services had declared Igboho wanted after its operatives carried out a bloody raid on his residence in the Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State, killing two people and arresting 12 aides but Igboho escaped.

Meanwhile, there have been several efforts to release the agitator particularly by the umbrella body for Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua but the agitator has spent over 5 months in Benin Republic prison.

In a live podcast monitored by, Koiki alleged that Beninese President Patrice Talon was working with the Federal Government to extradite Igboho to Nigeria.

He said: “So many people have heard rumours in the past 24 to 48 hours. We know that God Almighty is watching. If they are trying, they cannot be successful. If they are planning evil against Prof. Banji Akintoye and the others, they are only trying, but God’s power is superior.

“The enemies are trying to eliminate him (Igboho); they plan to eliminate him so that the Yoruba Nation agenda will be silenced. But God has shown that He is above them.

“If you think the legal route is what will set Igboho free, then we are wasting our time. Benin Republic judicial system is not working. Look at the way his case has been prolonged. I’ve spoken with our lawyer in Benin, and he told me that only the President can set him (Igboho) free.

“Now, diplomacy cannot work. We have to fight for our rights. See the way they killed M. K. O. Abiola, Funsho Williams. They were killed unjustly. We’ve issued so many ultimatums for Igboho’s release, but nothing has happened.”

The DSS operatives invaded and raided Igboho’s house in Soka, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital in July, killing two people and arresting some others.

Igboho became a target for President Muhammadu Buhari's government when he gave Fulani herdsmen an ultimatum to leave Igangan area in Oyo State, and later in the South West generally.

According to him, the herdsmen were responsible for the killings, kidnappings and rape cases happening in the region.

He stepped up his campaign by agitating for a Yoruba Nation to break away from Nigeria.

After his house was raided by the DSS and he was declared wanted, Igboho and his wife, Ropo were arrested by Beninese security agents at a Cotonou airport, Benin Republic while trying to travel to Germany. He has since been detained in a Beninese prison.