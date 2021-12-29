How Abuja Policemen Extorted N500,000 From Motivational Speaker After Labelling Him IPOB Member

A life coach and motivational speaker, Solomon Buchi, has narrated how men of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command extorted N500,000 from him.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday night, the relationship coach said he and his younger brother were assaulted and treated like criminals by the policemen.

He added that they were labelled as members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Buchi said, “I and my kid brother were kidnapped by the police in Abuja around Wuse 2 couple hours ago, after eating. They swiftly double-crossed our bolt ride, brought out guns and asked us to follow them into their car which wasn’t a police vehicle.

“On getting in, they asked where we’re from, I stated that we’re Igbos from Imo State, they immediately said that we’re members of IPOB, they squeezed us into their car; they were five policemen.

“Long story short, they took our ATMs and withdrew N500,000 out of N617,000 that I had in my account. They withdrew my kid brother’s N50,000. I begged them that it was my upkeep money for my stay but they went physical on me, slapped me and asked me to use the N117,000 for myself.

My first crime for being kidnapped by the Nigerian police was being Igbo. Immediately they asked me if Iâm Igbo, they said we want to divide the country and now that Nnamdi Kanu has escaped, that we are hanging around to break the country. https://t.co/sdSmHKco12 — Solomon Buchi (@Solomon_Buchi) December 29, 2021

“By the way, they stopped at a junction, and one took off his police uniform and went to withdraw the money using a POS! They also wanted to transfer our crypto. Man, I can’t even talk. I’m traumatised. After everything, they drove us back to town (Utako where I stay…)

“They looked for a dark place, unlocked the handcuffs and gave us our phones and cards. They took my new AirPods and valuables. Phew. This wasn’t the plan at all. I felt so invaded and highly abused.”