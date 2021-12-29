Kinsmen Of Nigerian Government Secretary, Boss Mustapha React To SaharaReporters' Story Of Boko Haram Invasion Of Adamawa Communities

A community leader in Garaha, Honorable Hyella, had also told SaharaReporters that people fled Kwapre to escape being trapped and kidnapped by bandits and the Boko Haram.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 29, 2021

Kinsmen of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, have reacted to reports that residents of Kwapre, Shashua and the communities around Garaha in Adamawa State deserted the areas following invasion by bandits and suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

SaharaReporters had on Monday reported that bandits took over some communities in the state including the hometown of Mustapha and residents had fled to neighbouring areas for fear of impending attacks.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, the police spokesperson in the state, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, had said, “Yes, there's kidnap scare around those villages. Of course, it's normal for people to be scared. But the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ahmed Barde, has directed the deployment of troops to safeguard the areas.”

He said, “There are only seven persons left in Kwapre now; the rest have relocated to either Hong or Pella. People have justifiable reasons to run for their lives because 52 persons were abducted in April this year and only eight persons have returned home since then. Now that there's a buildup of heavy presence of suspected bandits in the area again; the people have to run for their lives.

“People have to run because kidnappings happen on a daily basis. The bandits have begun to tax villagers; so far they've taxed Dabna, Sushiu, Lar, and many villages within the Duguba district to pay safety levies.” 
But reacting, one of Mustapha’s kinsmen, one Mr Jesse Mavah said, "It is a big lie. We are not under any attack. Our people are not under any attack or fleeing their ancestral homes.

"As I speak with you, the SGF was at his village yesterday and even received visitors.”

Also speaking, another stakeholder, Mr Ray Chidama said, “We were deeply shocked by the false flag which is capable of causing tension and fear among our people. Yesterday there were three weddings in the village, today, there were about two weddings, each attracting over 1,000 people. The SGF was even at the village today.

"At a time when our people are enjoying the Yuletide, enemies of progress came up with such falsehood.”

