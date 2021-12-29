Kwara Community Where Residents Share Dirty Water With Cattle, Dogs

Apart from the residents drinking from the water, cattle, dogs and other animals drink from it.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 29, 2021

Residents of Liala community in the Moro local government area in Kwara State have lamented that the only source of water they have is called “Omi Ile” translated to “ground water.” 

The water is not flowing and it is coloured, the same which the community dwellers use basins to fetch and put alum for the particles to settle down before they drink and use for other domestic purposes.

SaharaReporters also learnt that apart from the residents drinking from the water, cattle, dogs and other animals drink from it.

These were also confirmed in a video seen by SaharaReporters on Wednesday.

An anti-corruption civil society organization, Elites Network for Sustainable Development (ENetSuD), went with a resident of the community to see the water.

The woman told ENetSuD that, "It is the only source of water in the community."

"We use to put alum in the water for the particles to settle. This is the only water that cattle, dogs and others also drink from," the woman added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police How Abuja Policemen Extorted N500,000 From Motivational Speaker After Labelling Him IPOB Member
0 Comments
16 Minutes Ago
Insecurity If You Die While Fighting Bandits, You’re Martyrs – Katsina Governor Urges Residents To Defend Families
0 Comments
21 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Army’s Arrest Of Taskforce Commander Over Links To Bandits Causes Tension In Kaduna Community
0 Comments
41 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Kinsmen Of Nigerian Government Secretary, Boss Mustapha React To SaharaReporters' Story Of Boko Haram Invasion Of Adamawa Communities
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Civic Group, RULAAC Petitions Chief Of Naval Staff Over Military Torture, Illegal Detention Of Six Civilians In Lagos
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Legal Benin Republic Judiciary Can’t Set Free Sunday Igboho, Only President Talon Can – Aide
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police How Abuja Policemen Extorted N500,000 From Motivational Speaker After Labelling Him IPOB Member
0 Comments
16 Minutes Ago
Insecurity If You Die While Fighting Bandits, You’re Martyrs – Katsina Governor Urges Residents To Defend Families
0 Comments
21 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Army’s Arrest Of Taskforce Commander Over Links To Bandits Causes Tension In Kaduna Community
0 Comments
41 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Kinsmen Of Nigerian Government Secretary, Boss Mustapha React To SaharaReporters' Story Of Boko Haram Invasion Of Adamawa Communities
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Civic Group, RULAAC Petitions Chief Of Naval Staff Over Military Torture, Illegal Detention Of Six Civilians In Lagos
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Legal Benin Republic Judiciary Can’t Set Free Sunday Igboho, Only President Talon Can – Aide
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Politics Unknown Gunmen Troubling Imo Are Policemen Sponsored By Governor Uzodinma – Okorocha
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Ivory Coast Police Officer Involved In Late Itunu Babalola’s Case Reported To Interpol — Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH LIST: 13 States In Nigeria Yet To Administer COVID-19 Booster Vaccines Amid Rising Infections, Deaths
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Tradition Nigerian Legislators Consider New Law To End Widow, In-Law’s Forced Marriage, Other Cultural Practices
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government’ll Help Ex-Anambra Governor, Peter Obi’s Next Cash & Carry Supermarket Bounce Back Stronger–Minister
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad