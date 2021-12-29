Kwara Community Where Residents Share Dirty Water With Cattle, Dogs

Residents of Liala community in the Moro local government area in Kwara State have lamented that the only source of water they have is called “Omi Ile” translated to “ground water.”

The water is not flowing and it is coloured, the same which the community dwellers use basins to fetch and put alum for the particles to settle down before they drink and use for other domestic purposes.

SaharaReporters also learnt that apart from the residents drinking from the water, cattle, dogs and other animals drink from it.

These were also confirmed in a video seen by SaharaReporters on Wednesday.

An anti-corruption civil society organization, Elites Network for Sustainable Development (ENetSuD), went with a resident of the community to see the water.

The woman told ENetSuD that, "It is the only source of water in the community."

"We use to put alum in the water for the particles to settle. This is the only water that cattle, dogs and others also drink from," the woman added.