Portuguese Jose Peseiro Replaces Gernot Rohr As Super Eagles Coach

Former coach of FC Porto of Portugal, Jose Peseiro, has been named the new tactician of Nigeria's Super Eagles.

The appointment was announced by the Nigeria Football Federation on Wednesday.

“After careful consideration of a memo presented by Chairman of the Technical and Development Sub-Committee, the Executive Committee endorsed a proposal for the appointment of Mr Jose Peseiro as the new head coach of the Super Eagles, following the end to the relationship with Mr Gernot Rohr,” the NFF said in communique.

The Portuguese coach, who takes over from Gernot Rohr, former head of the team, will assume full leadership of the Super Eagles, Nigeria's national men's football team, after the Africa Cup of Nations kicking off in Cameroon on January 9, 2022.

Interim head coach of the team, Augustine Eguavoen, will lead the Super Eagles to the championship next month.

Until August 2021, Paseiro was the coach of Venezuela.