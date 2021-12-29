US Actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger Officially Divorces Wife After 10-Year Separation

Arnold Schwarzenegger, an American Hollywood star, has officially divorced his wife, Maria Shriver.

The official divorce of the couple came up after over a decade ago they had separated.

It was learnt that the marriage was officially annulled in a superior court in Los Angeles, the United States on Tuesday.

According to TMZ, a private judge who mediated the divorce had signed off on it in early December 2021.

However, the divorce was officially entered into the system by a sitting judge on Tuesday.

Sources also revealed that the divorce took so long because of the complication attached to the property settlement arrangement. However, an estimated $400 million is involved.

The marriage hit the rocks over a decade ago when news leaked that the actor fathered a child with the housekeeper.

Although the duo had moved on, Arnold and Maria had maintained a cordial relationship.

The duo got married in 1986 and had four kids together namely; Katherine, 32, Christina, 30, Patrick, 28, and Christopher, 24.