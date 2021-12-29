US Actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger Officially Divorces Wife After 10-Year Separation

The marriage was officially annulled in a superior court in Los Angeles, the United States on Tuesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 29, 2021

Arnold Schwarzenegger, an American Hollywood star, has officially divorced his wife, Maria Shriver.

The official divorce of the couple came up after over a decade ago they had separated.

It was learnt that the marriage was officially annulled in a superior court in Los Angeles, the United States on Tuesday.

According to TMZ, a private judge who mediated the divorce had signed off on it in early December 2021.

However, the divorce was officially entered into the system by a sitting judge on Tuesday.

Sources also revealed that the divorce took so long because of the complication attached to the property settlement arrangement. However, an estimated $400 million is involved.

The marriage hit the rocks over a decade ago when news leaked that the actor fathered a child with the housekeeper.

Although the duo had moved on, Arnold and Maria had maintained a cordial relationship.

The duo got married in 1986 and had four kids together namely; Katherine, 32, Christina, 30, Patrick, 28, and Christopher, 24.

