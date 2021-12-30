Alleged Fraud: Civil Group, SERAP Accuses Nigerian Satellite Agency, NCSL Of Spending N250Million Without Receipts

The group said it suspected that the management of the organisation had misappropriated the money.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 30, 2021

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has alleged that the management of the Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NCSL) in Abuja, sometime in 2019, failed to remit an approximated sum of N95,641,112 accrued from tax payments.

SERAP further explained that the organisation without any official document reportedly purchased items with N250,099,250 in 2019 and paid N12, 047,447 as non-person/cash advances to 14 of its staff members.

It noted that the payment was more than the required N200,000 maximum, adding that the organisation also failed to recover debts of N484,169,079.55 from the Presidency, ministries, departments, agencies as well as state governments. 

The civil group made this disclosure on its Twitter page on Thursday, saying, "The Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NCSL), Abuja in 2019 reportedly failed to remit N95,641,112.00 of deducted taxes to the appropriate authorities. 

"The Auditor-General is concerned that the money may have been misappropriated. The Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NCSL), Abuja in 2019 reportedly spent N250,099,250.00 to buy store items but without any document. The Auditor-General is concerned that the money may have been diverted.

"The Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NCSL), Abuja in 2019 reportedly paid N12,047,447.00 as non-personal/cash advances to 14 staff but in excess of the stipulated maximum of N200,000.00. The Auditor-General is concerned that the money may have been diverted.

"The Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NCSL), Abuja in 2019 reportedly failed to recover N484,169,079.55 debts from ministries, departments and agencies, the presidency, and state governments. The Auditor-General is concerned that the money may have been diverted."

 

