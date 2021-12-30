Amnesty International Condemns Department Of State Services For Invading Civic Group, CISLAC’s Abuja Office

SaharaReporters on Wednesday reported that some DSS operatives laid siege to the office of the CISLAC in Jabi, Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 30, 2021

Amnesty International, an International rights group, has expressed its deep concerns over the recent invasion of the office of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) by the operatives of the Department Of State Services, DSS in Abuja.

AI stated that such unlawful invasion by the men of the security agency was shocking and reprehensible.

It added that the invasion could be interpreted to a breach of the provisions of the Constitution as the law enforcement agency acted obviously against extant law.

This was stated on the organisation's Twitter page on Thursday.

The statement read; "Amnesty International is deeply concerned over the invasion of the office of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) @cislacnigeria by DSS operatives. It is shocking that a law enforcement agency acted without respect for the rule of law."

SaharaReporters on Wednesday reported that some DSS operatives laid siege to the office of the CISLAC in Jabi, Abuja.

The siege was reportedly exposed by the Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Musa, who disclosed in a letter written to the DSS Director General, Yusuf Bichi.

Musa, popularly known as Rafsanjani in the letter dated December 29, alleged that the operatives insisted on seeing the chief security officer (CSO) of the organisation.

In letter titled, “Intimidation and profiling of civil society groups during Yuletide”, the civil society described the action of the SSS operatives as “unprofessional. See Also News Nigeria’s Secret Police, DSS Lay Siege To Civic Group, CISLAC Abuja Head Office – Official 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

The letter partly read; “On Monday the 27th of December 2021, operatives of your agency, the Department of State Security Services (DSS) stormed the premises of our office, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, the National Chapter of Transparency International, TI Nigeria at No 16 POW Mafemi Crescent, Off Solomon Lar Way, Jabi.

"Laying siege, the operatives demanded to see the Chief Security Officer of the building. On learning about this, our initial thought was that these were individuals masquerading as DSS agents considering the fact that this was not just during the holiday period, but it was on a day declared as a public holiday by the federal government of Nigeria.

“At this point, we cannot jump into conclusion as to the exact reasons behind this gestapo approach; however, this kind of unprofessional visits clearly violates existential rights guaranteed by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and puts the country on a global map of ‘bad policing’ and seen shrinking voices of citizens demanding for good governance in the interest of all.

“Visits like these further feed fears that the country is gradually snowballing into autocracy with the regular abuse of powers from those parading themselves as agents of the state.

“As an organisation, we believe in the rule of law. We have complied with all statutes and thereby have not violated any law. We urge you to use your good office to put an end to this trend of shrinking civic space and the ongoing attempt to weaken democratic institutions to which the civil society community represents an aspect."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights How Nigerian Police, Soldiers Gunned Down Eight Of Our Members In Abuja— Shiites
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Human Rights How Police Inspector-General Disobeyed Osinbajo’s Directive, Continued To Detain Gloria Okolie Illegally For Four Months – 36 Civil Societies Petition National Assembly
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Human Rights BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer, Ejimakor Lists Buhari Government’s Sins Against IPOB Leader In Court Documents
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
ACTIVISM Delta Teachers' Union Suspends Teacher For Taking Part In Protest Same Day Governor Okowa Buried Father
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Human Rights Family Seeks Justice As Lagos Policeman Shoots Woman While Seeking Bribes, Threatens To Gun Down Husband For Complaining
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Human Rights My Health Is Deteriorating From Chemical DSS Officials Forced Me To Drink In Cell – Igboho’s Aide, Lady K
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Benue Elects Deeper Life Pastor As New Idoma Traditional Ruler
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Security Operatives Recover Three Corpses Of Christmas Fun Seekers In Benue River
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Policeman Crushed To Death By Police Van Chasing ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Ekiti To Be Buried Friday
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: South-Easterners Understand Nigeria, Can Turn Sambisa Forest To Business Opportunity – Abia Governor
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Feasting On Nigeria’s Stupidity, By Olabisi Deji-Folutile
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Resumes N36billion Corruption Trial Of Ex-Jigawa Governor, Turaki After 11 Years
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Man Accuses Lagos Traffic Management, LASTMA Officials Of Brutalising Him, Illegally Confiscating His Vehicle For Months
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Soldiers, Family Members Forced To Live Like Animals, Excrete In Bush In Akwa Ibom Barracks As Water, Power Cuts Exceed Three Months
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion My Precipitations, By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING Ex-President, Jonathan Meets Buhari In Aso Rock In Close-door Session
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal UPDATE: New Evidence Shows Sex Toy Lover, Senator Abbo Earlier Threatened Former Aide, Later Brutalised By His Thugs In Adamawa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Female Fashion Designer Stabs Hotel Lodger To Death In Ogun
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad