Gunmen Kill Police Officer In Anambra, Ban Community From Celebrating 'While Nnamdi Kanu Is In Detention'

Unknown gunmen have killed a mobile policeman in Eziama-Uli, in Ihiala local government area of Anambra State.

According to a report by Leadership, the victim is said to be one of two mobile police operatives providing security for a team of health officials carrying out vaccination exercises at Eziama-Uli Health Centre.

It was learnt that the unknown gunmen had stormed the health centre and opened fire on the two police operatives, killing one of them.

The second mobile policeman was said to have escaped.

It was also gathered that the unknown gunmen who invaded the community banned the people from holding any social event, warning, “You people should not be celebrating while our leader, Nnamdi Kanu is languishing in DSS detention.”

Eziama-Uli is one of the border towns of Anambra State close to the Orlu area of Imo State.

A source in the area told the newspaper that the people of the community have been living in fear because of the invasion of the area by unknown gunmen.

When SaharaReporters contacted Ikenga Tochukwu, the spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, he requested that the report be forwarded to him for verification. However, efforts to reach him afterwards proved abortive.