Police Arrest 26-year-old Man For Killing His Wife With A Stick In Jigawa

Shiisu said the suspect was arrested after the police received a report about the killing on December 27, at about 12:50 p.m.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 30, 2021

The men of the Jigawa State Police Command have arrested a 26-year-old man for killing his 23-year-old wife in the Sule Tankarkar local government area.

The police spokesman in the state, Lawan Shiisu confirmed the arrest in a statement in Dutse on Wednesday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). 

File Photo

Shiisu said the suspect was arrested after the police received a report about the killing on December 27, at about 12:50 p.m.

The police spokesperson clarified that the complainant alleged that the suspect hit the deceased with a stick over a misunderstanding.

“On December 27, at about 1250hrs, one Bulama Muntari Ubale of Baldi village Sule Tankarkar LGA reported that on the same date at about 1130hrs, a couple, one Yusuf Zubairu, aged 26, of Fulanin Mailefe in Baldi village and one Fatima Hardo Dare, aged 23, of the same address, were having misunderstanding between them,” said the police statement.

“And in the process of the fracas, the said Yusuf Zubairu, a.k.a Sallau, used a stick and hit Fatima Hardo (now deceased) on her head.”

It added that when a man, Rabi Lawan, of the same address “came to intervene, the said Yusuf Zubairu also inflicted serious injury on her.”

The statement added that upon receipt of the report, a team of policemen rushed to the scene and conveyed the victims to Gumel General Hospital, where Ms Dare was confirmed dead by a medical doctor. At the same time, Ms Lawan was admitted for treatment.

According to the police, the stick was recovered as an exhibit, and that investigation into the case is ongoing, after which the suspect would be charged to court.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Dowen College: Lagos Police Hoarding Second Autopsy Result Of 12-Year-Old Oromoni Sylvester — Family Alleges
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Court Jails Lagos Senior Pastor Over N128million Fraud
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kill Police Officer In Anambra, Ban Community From Celebrating 'While Nnamdi Kanu Is In Detention'
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest Suspected Bandit Kingpin, Maiyammata While Trying To Abduct Passengers In Zamfara
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest Yobe Woman For Killing Three Stepchildren With Poison
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
CRIME Police In Ethiopia Kill Coup Mastermind
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military How Nigerian Army Detained Lover For 16 Days After Major Died Of Sexual Enhancement Drug Overdose
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Dowen College: Lagos Police Hoarding Second Autopsy Result Of 12-Year-Old Oromoni Sylvester — Family Alleges
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News President-General Of Shariah Supreme Council In Nigeria, Datti Ahmed Is Dead
0 Comments
54 Minutes Ago
Corruption Alleged Fraud: Civil Group, SERAP Accuses Nigerian Satellite Agency, NCSL Of Spending N250Million Without Receipts
0 Comments
20 Minutes Ago
Scandal Police Probe Assault, Extortion Of N550,000 From Motivational Speaker, Buchi And His Brother By Officers In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Jails Lagos Senior Pastor Over N128million Fraud
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kill Police Officer In Anambra, Ban Community From Celebrating 'While Nnamdi Kanu Is In Detention'
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Take Nigeria Back To Security Level Under Ex-President Jonathan, Northern Youths Tell Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest Suspected Bandit Kingpin, Maiyammata While Trying To Abduct Passengers In Zamfara
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Family Of Nigerian Businessman Murdered In South Africa, Solarin, Postpones Burial
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad