Police Arrest 26-year-old Man For Killing His Wife With A Stick In Jigawa

The men of the Jigawa State Police Command have arrested a 26-year-old man for killing his 23-year-old wife in the Sule Tankarkar local government area.

The police spokesman in the state, Lawan Shiisu confirmed the arrest in a statement in Dutse on Wednesday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

File Photo

Shiisu said the suspect was arrested after the police received a report about the killing on December 27, at about 12:50 p.m.

The police spokesperson clarified that the complainant alleged that the suspect hit the deceased with a stick over a misunderstanding.

“On December 27, at about 1250hrs, one Bulama Muntari Ubale of Baldi village Sule Tankarkar LGA reported that on the same date at about 1130hrs, a couple, one Yusuf Zubairu, aged 26, of Fulanin Mailefe in Baldi village and one Fatima Hardo Dare, aged 23, of the same address, were having misunderstanding between them,” said the police statement.

“And in the process of the fracas, the said Yusuf Zubairu, a.k.a Sallau, used a stick and hit Fatima Hardo (now deceased) on her head.”

It added that when a man, Rabi Lawan, of the same address “came to intervene, the said Yusuf Zubairu also inflicted serious injury on her.”

The statement added that upon receipt of the report, a team of policemen rushed to the scene and conveyed the victims to Gumel General Hospital, where Ms Dare was confirmed dead by a medical doctor. At the same time, Ms Lawan was admitted for treatment.

According to the police, the stick was recovered as an exhibit, and that investigation into the case is ongoing, after which the suspect would be charged to court.