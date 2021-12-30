Police Arrest Suspected Bandit Kingpin, Maiyammata While Trying To Abduct Passengers In Zamfara

The police in Zamfara State have arrested a suspected Bandit kingpin known as Maiyammata.

Maiyammata is said to be formerly a member of the gang of bandits led by Bello Turji, but now with another wanted bandit kingpin, Kachalla Sani-Black.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Sani-Black is said to operate in the Zurmi, Shinkafi and Birnin Magaji local government areas.

Maiyammata was arrested on Wednesday in the Zurmi Local Government Area, the police announced.

According to the state Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkanah, Maiyammata was arrested while trying to kidnap some passengers at Koliya.

“One AK-47 rifle, double magazines with three rounds of live ammunition and one Boxer motorcycle were recovered from him,” Elkanah told journalists on Wednesday.