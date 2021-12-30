President-General Of Shariah Supreme Council In Nigeria, Datti Ahmed Is Dead

An elder statesman and President-General of the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria, (SCSN), Dr Ibrahim Datti Ahmed, has been declared dead.

A family source declared that the renowned medical doctor, politician and Islamic cleric died in the early hours of Thursday in Kano.

It was gathered that the deceased suffered an ailment before he, unfortunately, gave up the ghost.

Ahmed is survived by a wife and 10 children.

In 2013, the deceased declined to serve on the committee constituted by former President Goodluck Jonathan to have a dialogue with Boko Haram.

Sharia was instituted as a main body of civil and criminal law in 12 Muslim-majority in 1999.

SaharaReporters had in March 2012, reported why the Islamic cleric withdrew from Boko Haram/Nigerian Government Talks.

The cleric noted that he withdrew when Nigerian newspapers came out with a lot of the details of the meeting held when he contacted the Nigerian Government at the highest level on behalf of the Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria and intimated them of the great possibility of reconciliation and peaceful resolution of the crisis.

He affirmed that the development embarrassed them very much and created strong doubts in their minds about the sincerity of the government’s side in their discussion as the discussion was supposed to be very confidential to achieve any success.

"As a concerned elder and President of the Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria (SCSN), I felt very disturbed with the turn of events and the increasing cycle of massive violence in our country, and especially, in the Northern and Muslim part of Nigeria. We in the SCSN, therefore, made enquiries as to how to reach the current leadership of the Jama’atu Ahlis Sunnati Lidda Awati wal Jihad, otherwise known as Boko Haram.

"Our enquiries led us to a reporter who we realized maintained close and valuable professional contact with leadership of the Sect. Through this gentleman, we contacted the leadership of the Sect and established from them that as Muslims they were prepared to consider 'Sulhu' which means” broad reconciliation” regarding the dispute between them and the Government.

"It was, at this juncture, that I and the Secretary General of the SCSN, on behalf of the Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria contacted the Federal Government at the highest level and intimated them of this great possibility of reconciliation and peaceful resolution of the crisis. This was on Monday, 5th March 2012.

"My delegation was well received and a high-ranking civilian officer was appointed immediately to liaise with us towards a successful resolution of the crisis. To our shock and dismay, no sooner had we started this dialogue; Nigerian newspapers came out with a lot of the details of the meeting held.

"This development has embarrassed us very much and has created strong doubts in our minds about the sincerity of the government’s

side in our discussion as the discussion is supposed to be very confidential to achieve any success.

"In view of this unfortunate and unhelpful development, we have no option but to withdraw from these early discussions. We sincerely regret that an opportunity to negotiate and terminate this cycle of violence is being missed."