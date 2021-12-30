Security Operatives Recover Three Corpses Of Christmas Fun Seekers In Benue River

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) in Benue State on Thursday said it recovered three dead bodies of missing young people who went on Christmas picnic at River Buruku in the Buruku Local Government Area of the state.

According to Daily Trust, the Command Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Corps, Ejelikwu Anebi Michael, listed the names of the deceased trio as, Chiater Achir, 18, Aondoso Iorliam, 20 and Aondogu Gbir, 30.

Michael said, “On Friday 24th December, 2021, at about 1020hrs, The Command got credible Intelligence about the Illegal gathering of youths in hundreds of thousands at the River Buruku for what they termed as Picnic and Carnival.

“The Benue State Government and Tiv Traditional Council have at different intervals banned this Carnival owing to its negative vices, however Youths still go ahead with the Carnival.

“The Command on the strength of the Intelligence deployed men to the location on the 25th December, 2021 in collaboration with Sister Agencies to maintain law and order and if possible stop the Carnival from holding but the numbers of the Youths over numbered Security Officials.

“However, on Sunday 26th December, 2021, there were unsubstantiated reports of missing persons, which were confirmed on Monday 27th December, 2021 after three dead bodies were recovered by a search team of divers at about 1000 hrs.”