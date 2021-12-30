Take Nigeria Back To Security Level Under Ex-President Jonathan, Northern Youths Tell Buhari

Members of the Coalition of the Northern Groups (CNG) have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to return Nigeria to the era of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan when the country experienced a minimal level of insecurity.

The CNG’s Director of Strategic Communications, Ismail Musa, made the call while featuring on Vanguard live on Wednesday.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari.

This group also lamented the alarming rate of killings, kidnappings, and general insecurity across the country and berated Buhari over his handling of insecurity in the country.

Musa said, “What we are begging them for now is, you know human life is very important; in fact, it’s very key.

“If you can do something, in fact, if you can take us back to the insecurity you met on board that will be tolerable to a large extent to say well he has taken us back to (former President Goodluck) Jonathan’s standard we are crying about. I mean the killings at that time; the statistics are there to speak for themselves.

“So really as far as I am concerned, it’s unfortunate we have these kinds of people ruling us by this time.”

Some weeks ago, concerned Nigerians staged a protest against rising insecurity in the North and other parts of the country, in Abuja.

For their campaign, the protesters used the hashtags: #SaveTheNorth; #NorthernLivesMatter; #NorthIsBleeding; #SecureOurLives; #EnoughIsEniugh; and #NoMoreBloodShed.

The protesters lambasted President Buhari for his incompetence and failure to curb the senseless killings going on in the country.

The protesters said they were agitated by the recent escalation of attacks and killings across Northern Nigerian communities, cities, towns and highways, adding that the situation has put the region at the mercy of bandits.

They lamented the gruesome killing of over 40 bus passengers at Gidan Bawa village in Sokoto State where bandits blocked the road and set the vehicle ablaze and occupants ablaze.