Take Nigeria Back To Security Level Under Ex-President Jonathan, Northern Youths Tell Buhari

The group also lamented the alarming rate of killings, kidnappings, and general insecurity across the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 30, 2021

Members of the Coalition of the Northern Groups (CNG) have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to return Nigeria to the era of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan when the country experienced a minimal level of insecurity.

The CNG’s Director of Strategic Communications, Ismail Musa, made the call while featuring on Vanguard live on Wednesday.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari.

This group also lamented the alarming rate of killings, kidnappings, and general insecurity across the country and berated Buhari over his handling of insecurity in the country.

Musa said, “What we are begging them for now is, you know human life is very important; in fact, it’s very key.

“If you can do something, in fact, if you can take us back to the insecurity you met on board that will be tolerable to a large extent to say well he has taken us back to (former President Goodluck) Jonathan’s standard we are crying about. I mean the killings at that time; the statistics are there to speak for themselves.

“So really as far as I am concerned, it’s unfortunate we have these kinds of people ruling us by this time.”

Some weeks ago, concerned Nigerians staged a protest against rising insecurity in the North and other parts of the country, in Abuja. 

For their campaign, the protesters used the hashtags: #SaveTheNorth; #NorthernLivesMatter; #NorthIsBleeding; #SecureOurLives; #EnoughIsEniugh; and #NoMoreBloodShed. 

The protesters lambasted President Buhari for his incompetence and failure to curb the senseless killings going on in the country.

The protesters said they were agitated by the recent escalation of attacks and killings across Northern Nigerian communities, cities, towns and highways, adding that the situation has put the region at the mercy of bandits.

They lamented the gruesome killing of over 40 bus passengers at Gidan Bawa village in Sokoto State where bandits blocked the road and set the vehicle ablaze and occupants ablaze. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Gunmen Kill Police Officer In Anambra, Ban Community From Celebrating 'While Nnamdi Kanu Is In Detention'
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnappers Kill Pregnant Woman After Failed Rescue Attempt In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Bandits Shoot One Person, Kidnap Three Others In Kaduna Polytechnic, Rector Reveals
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity FLASHBACK: APC Chairman Killed By Bandits In Nasarawa Hailed Buhari In 2018 For Defeating Boko Haram, Said Killings Attributed To Bandits, Herdsmen Attempt To Discredit President
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Troops Foil Attempted Kidnap Of Passengers On Abuja-Kaduna Highway
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Donald Duke Calls Out DSS, Police, Army Over Security Lapses
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military How Nigerian Army Detained Lover For 16 Days After Major Died Of Sexual Enhancement Drug Overdose
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Dowen College: Lagos Police Hoarding Second Autopsy Result Of 12-Year-Old Oromoni Sylvester — Family Alleges
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News President-General Of Shariah Supreme Council In Nigeria, Datti Ahmed Is Dead
0 Comments
51 Minutes Ago
Corruption Alleged Fraud: Civil Group, SERAP Accuses Nigerian Satellite Agency, NCSL Of Spending N250Million Without Receipts
0 Comments
18 Minutes Ago
Scandal Police Probe Assault, Extortion Of N550,000 From Motivational Speaker, Buchi And His Brother By Officers In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Jails Lagos Senior Pastor Over N128million Fraud
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kill Police Officer In Anambra, Ban Community From Celebrating 'While Nnamdi Kanu Is In Detention'
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest 26-year-old Man For Killing His Wife With A Stick In Jigawa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest Suspected Bandit Kingpin, Maiyammata While Trying To Abduct Passengers In Zamfara
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Family Of Nigerian Businessman Murdered In South Africa, Solarin, Postpones Burial
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad