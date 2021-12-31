10 Killed As Nigerian Navy Storms Kidnappers' Hideout In Anambra

During the bombardment, over 10 persons died while others escaped with bullet wounds

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 31, 2021

A Special Force Squad of the Nigerian Navy Base, Onitsha, stormed Ochan forest, known as the Anambra State base of kidnappers, and arrested five suspected kidnappers.

During the bombardment, over 10 persons died while others escaped with bullet wounds, Punch reports.

Nigerian Navy boat

While parading the suspects at its base in Onitsha on Friday, the leader of the naval team, Suleiman Agabi, said the command, based on intelligence gathering, stormed the kidnappers' hideout around 1:20 am on Friday.

Agabi further identified the suspected kidnappers as the masterminds of the abduction of the traditional ruler of Ogwaniocha community in Anambra State, Igwe Oliver Nnaji, who was kidnapped on November 15, 2021.

It was learnt that the suspects are making confessional statements in connection to the abduction of the monarch.
 

